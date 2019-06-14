This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
3 changes for Tipperary and 4 for Limerick ahead of Semple showdown

Liam Sheedy and John Kiely have switched up their starting sides.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 14 Jun 2019, 9:36 PM
50 minutes ago 3,794 Views 14 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BOTH TIPPERARY AND Limerick have rang the changes ahead of Sunday’s Munster hurling championship showdown in Semple Stadium.

Manager Liam Sheedy has drafted in a pair of defenders to his full-back line with James Barry and Seán O’Brien both handed starting spots. 2018 All-Ireland U21 winner Jake Morris is given the chance to impress with a place in attack.

Barry Heffernan, Alan Flynn and Dan McCormack are the players to make way with all three named on the bench.

Limerick have gone further in the shake up to their starting side with manager John Kiely making four alterations. The Limerick Leader has reported the announcement of their team with Dan Morrissey coming in at centre-back, Darragh O’Donovan selected at midfield, Shane Dowling named at wing-forward and Seamus Flanagan drafted in at full-forward. 

Team captain Declan Hannon and last season’s Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch make way along with the attacking pair of Gearoid Hegarty and Graeme Mulcahy.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)
9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch – captain)
15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
20. Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs)
21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash)
24. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
25. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
26. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
19. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
20. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
21. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
23. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
24. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
25. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
26. Pat Ryan (Doon)

