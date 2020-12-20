Limerick crowned Munster minor champions after overcoming Tipperary

Limerick's Adam English lifts the trophy at the end of the game.

LIMERICK EDGED Tipperary 2-22 to 0-25 in today’s Munster Minor Hurling Championship Final after extra-time at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The Treaty County, whose senior hurlers claimed All-Ireland glory last week, got the better of the first half, with a Patrick O’Donovan goal helping them establish a narrow 1-9 to 0-10 lead at half-time.

Tipperary fought back after the break and were leading by two points, when substitute Eoin Harmon registered his side’s second goal.

However, a late Kenny Lee point ensured the game finished level, 2-14 to 0-20, and went to extra-time.

Limerick ultimately pulled away in extra-time, with captain Adam English influential, as they retained the trophy, winning it for the ninth time in total.