Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford and Offaly name football sides for openers

JOHN MAUGHAN HAS named the Offaly side to face Carlow in the Leinster SFC, while three Munster SFC teams have also unveiled their starting XVs.

Niall McNamee returns to the Faithful side for his 48th championship appearance, with Anton Sullivan also included.

Tipperary boss David Power has named a strong looking team for Sunday’s outing against Clare with Steven O’Brien included at midfield.

Limerick and Waterford also announced their teams for tomorrow’s clash.

Waterford (vs Limerick)

1. Aaron Beresford

2. Darach O Cathasaigh

3. Brian Looby

4. Robbie Flynn

5. Sean O’Donovan

6. Tony Grey

7. Willie Hahessey

8. Michael Curry

9. Dermot Ryan

10. Dylan Guiry

11. Jason Curry

12. Jack Mullaney

13. Conor Murray

14. Shane Ahearn

15. Darragh Corcoran

Limerick (vs Waterford)

1. Donal O’Sullivan

2. Sean O’Dea

3. Brian Fanning

4. Paul Maher

5. Tony McCarthy

6. Iain Corbett

7. Gordon Brown

8. Darragh Treacy

9. Tommie Childs

10. Killian Ryan

11. Cillian Fahy

12. Adrian Enright

13. Hugh Bourke

14. Tommy Griffin

15. Sean McSweeney

Tipperary (vs Clare)

1. Evan Comerford

2. Alan Campbell

3. Jimmy Feehan

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy

5. Bill Maher

6. Kevin Fahey

7. Robbie Kiely

8. Steven O’Brien

9. Liam Casey

10. Jack Kennedy

11. Michael Quinlivan

12. Conal Kennedy

13. Jason Longeran

14. Conor Sweeney

15. Brian Fox

Offaly (vs Carlow)

1. Paddy Dunican

2. Declan Hogan

3. Eoin Rigney

4. Niall Darby

5. Eoin Carroll

6. Johnny Moloney

7. Colm Doyle

8. Aaron Leavy

9. Jordan Hayes

10. Shane Horan

11. Ruairi McNamee

12. Anton Sullivan

13. Niall McNamee

14. Peter Cunningham

15. Bernard Allen

The42 GAA Weekly is here! Join hosts Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé as they preview Tipperary v Limerick, Donegal v Tyrone, and the rest of the weekend’s action:

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud