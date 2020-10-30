BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford and Offaly name football sides for openers

The All-Ireland senior football championship returns this weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 30 Oct 2020, 9:26 PM
Tipperary’s Michael Quinlivan.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

JOHN MAUGHAN HAS named the Offaly side to face Carlow in the Leinster SFC, while three Munster SFC teams have also unveiled their starting XVs.

Niall McNamee returns to the Faithful side for his 48th championship appearance, with Anton Sullivan also included.  

Tipperary boss David Power has named a strong looking team for Sunday’s outing against Clare with Steven O’Brien included at midfield. 

Limerick and Waterford also announced their teams for tomorrow’s clash. 

Waterford (vs Limerick)

1. Aaron Beresford

2. Darach O Cathasaigh
3. Brian Looby
4. Robbie Flynn

5. Sean O’Donovan
6. Tony Grey
7. Willie Hahessey

8. Michael Curry
9. Dermot Ryan

10. Dylan Guiry
11. Jason Curry
12. Jack Mullaney

13. Conor Murray
14. Shane Ahearn
15. Darragh Corcoran

Limerick (vs Waterford)

1. Donal O’Sullivan

2. Sean O’Dea
3. Brian Fanning
4. Paul Maher

5. Tony McCarthy
6. Iain Corbett
7. Gordon Brown

8. Darragh Treacy
9. Tommie Childs

10. Killian Ryan
11. Cillian Fahy
12. Adrian Enright

13. Hugh Bourke
14. Tommy Griffin
15. Sean McSweeney

Tipperary (vs Clare)

1. Evan Comerford

2. Alan Campbell
3. Jimmy Feehan
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy

5. Bill Maher
6. Kevin Fahey
7. Robbie Kiely

8. Steven O’Brien
9. Liam Casey

10. Jack Kennedy
11. Michael Quinlivan
12. Conal Kennedy

13. Jason Longeran
14. Conor Sweeney
15. Brian Fox

Offaly (vs Carlow)

1. Paddy Dunican

2. Declan Hogan
3. Eoin Rigney
4. Niall Darby

5. Eoin Carroll
6. Johnny Moloney
7. Colm Doyle

8. Aaron Leavy
9. Jordan Hayes

10. Shane Horan
11. Ruairi McNamee
12. Anton Sullivan

13. Niall McNamee
14. Peter Cunningham
15. Bernard Allen

The42 GAA Weekly is here! Join hosts Shane Dowling and Marc Ó Sé as they preview Tipperary v Limerick, Donegal v Tyrone, and the rest of the weekend’s action:


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

