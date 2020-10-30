Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford and Offaly name football sides for openers

JOHN MAUGHAN HAS named the Offaly side to face Carlow in the Leinster SFC, while three Munster SFC teams have also unveiled their starting XVs.
Niall McNamee returns to the Faithful side for his 48th championship appearance, with Anton Sullivan also included.
Tipperary boss David Power has named a strong looking team for Sunday’s outing against Clare with Steven O’Brien included at midfield.
Limerick and Waterford also announced their teams for tomorrow’s clash.
Waterford (vs Limerick)
1. Aaron Beresford
2. Darach O Cathasaigh
3. Brian Looby
4. Robbie Flynn
5. Sean O’Donovan
6. Tony Grey
7. Willie Hahessey
8. Michael Curry
9. Dermot Ryan
10. Dylan Guiry
11. Jason Curry
12. Jack Mullaney
13. Conor Murray
14. Shane Ahearn
15. Darragh Corcoran
Limerick (vs Waterford)
1. Donal O’Sullivan
2. Sean O’Dea
3. Brian Fanning
4. Paul Maher
5. Tony McCarthy
6. Iain Corbett
7. Gordon Brown
8. Darragh Treacy
9. Tommie Childs
10. Killian Ryan
11. Cillian Fahy
12. Adrian Enright
13. Hugh Bourke
14. Tommy Griffin
15. Sean McSweeney
Tipperary (vs Clare)
1. Evan Comerford
2. Alan Campbell
3. Jimmy Feehan
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy
5. Bill Maher
6. Kevin Fahey
7. Robbie Kiely
8. Steven O’Brien
9. Liam Casey
10. Jack Kennedy
11. Michael Quinlivan
12. Conal Kennedy
13. Jason Longeran
14. Conor Sweeney
15. Brian Fox
Offaly (vs Carlow)
1. Paddy Dunican
2. Declan Hogan
3. Eoin Rigney
4. Niall Darby
5. Eoin Carroll
6. Johnny Moloney
7. Colm Doyle
8. Aaron Leavy
9. Jordan Hayes
10. Shane Horan
11. Ruairi McNamee
12. Anton Sullivan
13. Niall McNamee
14. Peter Cunningham
15. Bernard Allen
