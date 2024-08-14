Tipperary and Kilkenny dominate GAA minor hurling team of the year

CHAMPIONS TIPPERARY LEAD the way after their All-Ireland triumph in the 2024 hurling minor team of the year.

The award scheme, sponsored by Electric Ireland, sees five Tipperary players selected, with beaten finalists Kilkenny having four representatives.

Semi-finalists Galway have three players, with two Clare players included, and there is one from Wexford on the side.

Star Tipperary forward Euan Murray has been announced as the minor hurling player of the year. He scored 1-4 in the All-Ireland semi-final victory over Galway, and he fired 0-4 in that final win over Kilkenny.

The minor star football team of the year and player of the year will both be unveiled on Wednesday 21 August.

2024 Electric Ireland Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Seán Kelly (Galway and St Thomas’)

2. Sean McNamara (Clare and Clooney-Quin)

3. Cathal O’Reilly (Tipperary and Holycross-Ballycahill)

4. Larry Phelan (Kilkenny and James Stephens)

5. Jack Dollard (Kilkenny and Glenmore)

6. Jonah Donnellan (Galway and Pádraig Pearses)

7. Dara Kennedy (Clare and Ballyea)

8. Tiarnan Ryan (Tipperary and Holycross-Ballycahill)

9. Kevin Buggy (Kilkenny and Erin’s Own)

10. Jake Mullen (Kilkenny and Shamrocks Ballyhale)

11. Euan Murray (Tipperary and Durlas Óg)

12. Billy O’Brien (Tipperary and Nenagh Éire Óg)

13. Seán O’Brien (Wexford and Rathgarogue Cushinstown)

14. Brian Callanan (Galway and Ardrahan)

15. Cillian Minogue (Tipperary and Durlas Óg)