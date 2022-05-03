Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 3 May 2022
Two changes to Tipperary team for Munster final against Limerick

The Gaelic Grounds hosts tomorrow night’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 3 May 2022, 3:29 PM
53 minutes ago 1,538 Views 0 Comments
Tipperary's Brendan Cummins.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE two changes for tomorrow night’s Munster U20 hurling final against Limerick.

Michael Corcoran comes in at wing-back as Conor McKelvey drops to the bench, while Josh Keller comes in at wing-forward.

That attacking change comes about as Ed Connolly was taken off injured in last week’s semi-final win over Cork.

Brendan Cummins takes his team into action in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, hoping to win a title the county last lifted at this level in 2019.

Tipperary

1. Paidi Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

2. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens), 3. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

8. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. John Campion (Drom & Inch – captain)

10. Josh Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s), 12. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), 14. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

  • 16. Jason O’Dwyer (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
  • 17. Tony Cahill (Drom-Inch)
  • 18. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha)
  • 19. Sean Kenneally (Moneygall)
  • 20. Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney)
  • 21. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)
  • 22. James Morris (St Mary’s)
  • 23. Conor O’Brien (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone)
  • 24. Conor Ryan (Borrisokane)

