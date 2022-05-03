Two changes to Tipperary team for Munster final against Limerick

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE two changes for tomorrow night’s Munster U20 hurling final against Limerick.

Michael Corcoran comes in at wing-back as Conor McKelvey drops to the bench, while Josh Keller comes in at wing-forward.

That attacking change comes about as Ed Connolly was taken off injured in last week’s semi-final win over Cork.

Brendan Cummins takes his team into action in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, hoping to win a title the county last lifted at this level in 2019.

The Tipperary Under 20 hurling team to play Limerick in this Wednesday's Munster Final has been named. pic.twitter.com/SZ7KLPUysw — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) May 3, 2022

Tipperary

1. Paidi Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

2. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens), 3. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 4. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

5. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), 6. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), 7. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

8. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 9. John Campion (Drom & Inch – captain)

10. Josh Keller (Nenagh Éire Óg), 11. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s), 12. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh)

13. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), 14. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle), 15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs