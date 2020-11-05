Tipp make one change for Munster semi-final while Thurles to host Limerick-Waterford decider

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE one change for Saturday’s Munster football semi-final while it’s been announced that Semple Stadium will host this year’s senior hurling decider in the province.

Manager David Power has brought in Emmet Moloney to his Premier football team for their game with Limerick as Steven O’Brien misses out through injury.

Tipperary aim to build on their semi-final success over Clare last Sunday with Saturday’s game taking place in the Gaelic Grounds at 1.15pm against Billy Lee’s Limerick team.

Victory for Tipperary would book their second Munster senior final place in five seasons after last featuring at that stage in 2016 against Kerry.

Meanwhile the Munster Council have tonight announced that Semple Stadium will be the venue for the meeting of Limerick and Waterford in the senior hurling final in the province on Sunday 15 November.

Limerick defeated Tipperary last Sunday to book their place in the final with Waterford having defeated Cork the previous day in their semi-final at the Thurles venue.

It is the first final clash between the counties since Waterford won out 3-17 to 1-14 in 2007.

Limerick will play Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday November 15th at 4pm at Semple Stadium Thurles. pic.twitter.com/vsUBstXOU6 — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) November 5, 2020

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

6. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

7. Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork)

8. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

11. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)

12. Emmet Kennedy (Drom & Inch)

13. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen – captain)

15. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs

16. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers)

18. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

19. Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers)

20. Padraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials)

21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

22. Riain Quigley (Moyle Rovers)

23. Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers)

24. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

25. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe

26. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)