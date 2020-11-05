BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 5 November 2020
Advertisement

Tipp make one change for Munster semi-final while Thurles to host Limerick-Waterford decider

David Power’s side take on Limerick in the football clash on Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,846 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5257175

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE one change for Saturday’s Munster football semi-final while it’s been announced that Semple Stadium will host this year’s senior hurling decider in the province.

Manager David Power has brought in Emmet Moloney to his Premier football team for their game with Limerick as Steven O’Brien misses out through injury.

Tipperary aim to build on their semi-final success over Clare last Sunday with Saturday’s game taking place in the Gaelic Grounds at 1.15pm against Billy Lee’s Limerick team.

Victory for Tipperary would book their second Munster senior final place in five seasons after last featuring at that stage in 2016 against Kerry.

Meanwhile the Munster Council have tonight announced that Semple Stadium will be the venue for the meeting of Limerick and Waterford in the senior hurling final in the province on Sunday 15 November.

Limerick defeated Tipperary last Sunday to book their place in the final with Waterford having defeated Cork the previous day in their semi-final at the Thurles venue.

It is the first final clash between the counties since Waterford won out 3-17 to 1-14 in 2007.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tipperary

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
7. Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork)

8. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

Related Reads

05.11.20 Collingwood AFL player on bench as Cork name 3 debutants to start against Kerry
04.11.20 'He's playing with confidence' - Back from punctured lung and set to end four-year Kerry wait

10. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
11. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Emmet Kennedy (Drom & Inch)

13. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen – captain)
15. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs

16. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers)
18. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
19. Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers)
20. Padraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials)
21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
22. Riain Quigley (Moyle Rovers)
23. Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers)
24. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)
25. Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe
26. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie