Tipperary and Clare enjoy Munster semi-final wins as Waterford and Cork exit

The final will take place next week on 11 May.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 May 2022, 8:48 PM
Waterford's Jack Twomey is tackled by Tipperary's Tadhg Sheehan.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

Results – Munster minor hurling semi-finals

  • Tipperary 3-27 Waterford 0-15
  • Clare 2-17 Cork 1-17

TIPPERARY AND CLARE will contest this year’s Munster minor hurling final after their respective semi-final victories tonight.

Tipperary were comfortable winners on home soil in Thurles, running out 3-27 to 0-15 winners over Waterford.

Clare endured a tougher test away from home but produced an excellent display in Páirc Uí Rinn as they defeated Cork by 2-17 to 1-17.

The final takes place next Wednesday 11 May and will be a repeat of the group stage game in April when Tipperary won 2-13 to 1-13. The Premier will be chasing a first title in this grade since 2018, while the Banner last claimed this crown in 2011.

