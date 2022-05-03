Tipperary and Clare enjoy Munster semi-final wins as Waterford and Cork exit

Results – Munster minor hurling semi-finals

Tipperary 3-27 Waterford 0-15

Clare 2-17 Cork 1-17

*****

TIPPERARY AND CLARE will contest this year’s Munster minor hurling final after their respective semi-final victories tonight.

Tipperary were comfortable winners on home soil in Thurles, running out 3-27 to 0-15 winners over Waterford.

Clare endured a tougher test away from home but produced an excellent display in Páirc Uí Rinn as they defeated Cork by 2-17 to 1-17.

The final takes place next Wednesday 11 May and will be a repeat of the group stage game in April when Tipperary won 2-13 to 1-13. The Premier will be chasing a first title in this grade since 2018, while the Banner last claimed this crown in 2011.

More to follow…

