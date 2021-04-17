BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 17 April 2021
Advertisement

Tipperary's O'Dwyer crowned AFLW champion after win with Brisbane Lions

Brisbane Lions defeated Adelaide Crows 38-20 in the final.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 10:00 AM
19 minutes ago 3,109 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5412747

TIPPERARY’S ORLA O’DWYER became the second Irish player to win an AFLW Premiership title after helping her Brisbane Lions team to glory today.

aflw-grand-final Brisbane Lions players celebrate. Source: AAP/PA Images

The Lions defeated the Adelaide Crows 38-20 at the Adelaide Oval today before a crowd of 22,934 fans to win their maiden crown.

O’Dwyer had 16 disposals and six tackles in her performance as she joined Clare’s Ailish Considine in the group of Irish players who have enjoyed this success. Considine was part of the defeated Crows side with 11 disposals.

aflw-grand-final Deni Varnhagen of the Crows and Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions compete for the ball. Source: AAP/PA Images

The Crows entered the game chasing a third title after previous wins in 2017 and 2019 but Brisbane atoned for final defeats in 2017 and 2018 (the latter to the Western Bulldogs) to make the breakthrough.

The Lions lost their captain Emma Zielke through injury in the third quarter but still held for a triumph while the Crows had lost their stand-in skipper Angela Foley in the same time frame.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

By half-time the Lions held a five-point lead and they kicked on thereafter with three goals without reply to establish a winning platform.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie