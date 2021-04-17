Tipperary's O'Dwyer crowned AFLW champion after win with Brisbane Lions

TIPPERARY’S ORLA O’DWYER became the second Irish player to win an AFLW Premiership title after helping her Brisbane Lions team to glory today.

Brisbane Lions players celebrate. Source: AAP/PA Images

The Lions defeated the Adelaide Crows 38-20 at the Adelaide Oval today before a crowd of 22,934 fans to win their maiden crown.

O’Dwyer had 16 disposals and six tackles in her performance as she joined Clare’s Ailish Considine in the group of Irish players who have enjoyed this success. Considine was part of the defeated Crows side with 11 disposals.

Deni Varnhagen of the Crows and Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions compete for the ball. Source: AAP/PA Images

The Crows entered the game chasing a third title after previous wins in 2017 and 2019 but Brisbane atoned for final defeats in 2017 and 2018 (the latter to the Western Bulldogs) to make the breakthrough.

The Lions lost their captain Emma Zielke through injury in the third quarter but still held for a triumph while the Crows had lost their stand-in skipper Angela Foley in the same time frame.

By half-time the Lions held a five-point lead and they kicked on thereafter with three goals without reply to establish a winning platform.

