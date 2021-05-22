Setback for Tipperary as Maher suffers season-ending Achilles injury

TIPPERARY’S EXPERIENCED FORWARD Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has suffered another major injury setback after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Lorrha-Dorrha club man sustained the injury in training on Thursday night and will now miss the rest of the 2021 season.

It’s another case of bad luck for the three-time All-Ireland winner after he tore his cruciate in June 2019 in the Munster championship against Limerick in Thurles.

Tipperary GAA wish to advise you that Patrick “Bonner” Maher sustained a serious Achilles Tendon injury at training on Thursday. He will now under go surgery next week, which will be followed by a period of recovery. We look forward to seeing him on the playing field soon again. pic.twitter.com/0mHbRynGvK — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) May 22, 2021

Maher burst to the fore in 2010 when he won All-Ireland senior and U21 medals, establishing himself as a member of the Tipperary half-forward line before tasting further Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 2016 and 2019. He won All-Star awards in 2014 and 2016.

The 31-year-old returned from the cruciate setback to feature in the 2020 championship while this season he started in the league opener against Limerick before coming on as a substitute against Cork last Saturday night.

