Saturday 22 May 2021
Setback for Tipperary as Maher suffers season-ending Achilles injury

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher suffered the injury in training on Thursday night.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 22 May 2021, 1:16 PM
25 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5444985
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

TIPPERARY’S EXPERIENCED FORWARD Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has suffered another major injury setback after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Lorrha-Dorrha club man sustained the injury in training on Thursday night and will now miss the rest of the 2021 season.

It’s another case of bad luck for the three-time All-Ireland winner after he tore his cruciate in June 2019 in the Munster championship against Limerick in Thurles.

Maher burst to the fore in 2010 when he won All-Ireland senior and U21 medals, establishing himself as a member of the Tipperary half-forward line before tasting further Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 2016 and 2019. He won All-Star awards in 2014 and 2016.

The 31-year-old returned from the cruciate setback to feature in the 2020 championship while this season he started in the league opener against Limerick before coming on as a substitute against Cork last Saturday night.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

