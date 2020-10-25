Tipperary footballers retain Division 3 status while Leitrim suffer drop

Division 3 Results

Leitrim 0-15 Tipperary 2-11

Offaly 1-10 Derry 1-12

Louth 3-14 Down 0-16

******

THE TIPPERARY FOOTBALLERS have retained their Division 3 status for 2021 after the final round of league games, while Leitrim join Louth in dropping to Division 4.

Tipperary’s 2-11 to 0-15 win over Leitrim today condemned the Connacht outfit to relegation.

Goals from Kevin O’Halloran and Liam Casey proved crucial for the victorious Tipperary outfit as they now prepare to face Clare in the Munster SFC next weekend.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Derry overcame Offaly by two points in O’Connor Park, but the Faithful County are also safe as they are two points clear of Leitrim in the bottom half of the Division 3 table.

Slaughtneil’s Shane McGuigan top-scored for Derry as he finished the tie with 0-5, while Ethan Doherty pocketed 1-1 on the way to victory. The Offaly goal came from Aaron Leavy shortly before half-time.

There was one other Division 3 fixture down for decision today as Down — who have already secured promotion — lost out to the the already-relegated Louth.

Louth came into the tie on the back of six straight defeats in the league, but Ciarán Keenan, Sam Mulroy and Conall McKeever all found the net to help the Wee County round off their league campaign with a seven-point win.

Down finished level on points with Derry on the table, but will compete in Division 2 next year due to their superior head-to-head record. They will join table-toppers Cork, who were handed a walkover by Longford ahead of this weekend’s action.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!