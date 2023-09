TIPPERARY HURLING GREAT Seamus Callanan has announced his retirement from the inter-county hurling game.

Callanan captained Tipperary to Liam MacCarthy glory in 2019, while he also won All-Ireland senior medals in 2010 and 2016.

He elevated his attacking form to another level from 2014 on, when he won the first of three successive All-Star awards.

His fourth All-Star arrived in 2019, the same season that the Drom & Inch clubman was crowned Hurler of the Year.

More to follow…