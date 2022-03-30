Tipperary stick with plans to keep fans off Semple Stadium pitch on match days

TIPPERARY HAVE RE-ITERATED their policy to keep fans off the Semple Stadium pitch on match days.

A statement by Semple Stadium management, supported by Tipperary county board, has been issued today, ahead of a busy upcoming programme of championship matches at the Thurles venue.

The policy aims to discourage fans from entering the pitch, at half-time or after the game, for two reasons – ‘in the interest of public safety’ and for ‘the protection of the pitch’.

Three Munster senior hurling championship ties are scheduled for Semple Stadium this season with Tipperary playing Clare on 24 April, Cork facing Clare on 1 May and Tipperary taking on Cork on 22 May.

The statement in full reads:

“The policy of Semple Stadium Management, supported by Tipperary County Board, is to discourage encroachment by patrons onto the pitch at any time on match days.

“The reasons for this policy are twofold; the first and most important is in the interest of public safety, and the second is the protection of the pitch.

“The greatest risks to patrons at a game occur when they leave the safety of their spectator area and enter the pitch, which is reserved for the players and match officials only. Typical accidents/incidents that occur include, slips, trips and falls when rushing onto the pitch, pitch invasion while the game is still in progress, crushing around teams or around the presentation area, lost children, theft, and potentially the most dangerous of all, uncontrolled pucking sliotars around in the thick of a crowd on the pitch after a game.

“All of these incidents have occurred at Semple Stadium; some have resulted in injury and loss to individuals and some have resulted in financial loss. That is why, in the interests of our patrons’ safety, we restrict their access to the viewing areas.

“Semple Stadium is one of the busiest, if not the busiest Gaelic Games venue in Ireland, accommodating games in all codes at all levels from schools to adult. It is one of the best playing surfaces in the country, made possible by a planned pitch maintenance programme, designed and implemented by professional staff.

“The pitch is heavily used and must be protected, and this involves limiting footfall on the surface as much as possible between games. This also includes restrictions on training, warm-ups, and half-time puck-arounds on the pitch, despite numerous requests from clubs and inter county teams.

“Our safety and pitch management programmes must be consistent, and to have any credibility, must be implemented on big match days and small. In summary they are designed to provide a safe, risk free venue for our patrons and to maintain the reputation or our pitch as the sod that all players want to play on.”

