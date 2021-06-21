Membership : Access or Sign Up
Here are the 2021 Tipperary senior hurling and football championship draws

The draws took place this evening in the Premier county.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 21 Jun 2021, 8:29 PM
49 minutes ago 1,119 Views 4 Comments
LAST YEAR’S TIPPERARY senior hurling finalists will renew acquaintances after the 2021 championship draws were made tonight.

noel-mcgrath-and-alan-flynn Loughmore's Noel McGrath and Kiladangan's Alan Flynn. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kiladangan defeated Loughmore-Castleiney in a thriller that went to extra-time last September and the pair are both in Group 3 for this year’s senior hurling championship.

Two other teams from Mid Tipperary, JK Brackens and Moycarkery-Borris, complete the line-up in that group.

paul-flynn-celebrates-with-the-trophy-and-his-team Kiladangan players celebrate last year's success. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

2019 champions Borris-Ileigh are in Group 4, with three local rivals as all four sides involved are from the North division. 

2018 kingpins Clonoulty-Rossmore are in Group 2 while recent winners Thurles Sarsfields are in Group 1, along with last year’s semi-finalists Drom & Inch. 

The senior football draw was also made in Tipperary tonight with Clonmel Commercials, who are chasing three-in-a-row this year, in Group 3 while 2018 winners Moyle Rovers are in Group 1. The last two beaten finalists, Loughmore-Castleiney and JK Brackens, are both together in Group 4.

brothers-colman-conal-and-jack-kennedy-celebrate Colman, Conal and Jack Kennedy after Clonmel's 2019 win. Source: Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO

2021 Tipperary senior championship draws

Hurling

  • Group 1 – Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane, Éire Óg Annacarty.
  • Group 2 - Clonoulty-Rossmore, Toomevara, Holycross-Ballycahill, Mullinahone.
  • Group 3 – Kiladangan, Loughmore-Castleiney, JK Brackens, Moycarkey-Borris.
  • Group 4 – Borris-Ileigh, Nenagh Éire Óg, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Roscrea.

Football

  • Group 1 – Moyle Rovers, Cahir, Aherlow, Upperchurch-Drombane.
  • Group 2 – Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ballyporeen, Éire Óg Annacarty, Moyne-Templetuohy.
  • Group 3 – Clonmel Commercials, Arravale Rovers, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey-Borris.
  • Group 4 – Loughmore-Castleiney, JK Brackens, Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers.

