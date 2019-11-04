'Just to bring a small bit of joy to that community is something very special'

THE OUTPOURING OF joy after 33 years in the wilderness was understandable but there was an extra layer to Borris-Ileigh’s celebrations yesterday.

Johnny Kelly is a Portumna native but as he stood in Semple Stadium after supervising their county senior triumph, he could easily detect the significance of this hurling success for the North Tipperary community.

“For the community, we know the depth of tragedy that’s been had in that community for the last 18 months and I don’t really have words of comfort for those people.

“But I suppose if I was to say anything, if they could just look at the resilience of that Borris-Ileigh team there and that never-say-die attitude and that will to put in tackles when they’re out on their feet.

“It shows what life is about and hopefully we can somehow for even a couple of minutes this evening, for those families that have suffered such tragedies that they get some comfort from that victory.

“It’s unbelievably emotional for everyone there in Borris-Ileigh. Just to bring a small bit of joy to that community, for this week alone is something very special.”

The Borris-Ileigh community has been hit hard by tragedy. In May, Amanda Stapleton, sister of full-back and former Tipperary hurler Paddy, lost her fight with cancer.

The same month, John Ryan, a young player in the club, passed and so too did his teammate Nicky Cooney in August. Centre-back Brendan Maher also lost his cousin, Lorraine, last May and in August of last year club stalwart Martin Hayes tragically died.

Hurling can be a source of joy for an area with a rich tradition in the game, four locals having lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup as captains on Tipperary’s behalf and their greatest feat achieved by the 1987 team that lifted the club All-Ireland.

Borris-Ileigh's mascot joins the celebrations as Conor Kenny and Sean McCormack lift the cup. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

After over three decades of being marked absent from the winners’ podium, this was a win they will cherish. It’s just two years since their hopes collapsed at the hands of a powerful Thurles Sarsfields team.

“Truth be told, when we got to that final in 2017, we were going out on the field with young fellas that really had no experience of the day at all,” says Kelly.

“The build-up in the community at that time went to extraordinary levels and that did affect us but I can’t take away from Thurles Sarsfields. For God’s sake, they were unbelievable, but this certainly stood to us today.

“We saved a penalty, so luck was on our side to be fair, we got away with them, but that happens. You need heart, determination, bottle, and no little commitment.

“The ground is very greasy, and it is a final, we all understand that finals aren’t won easy. We had to stay at it and dig it out. We showed great character. Every one of those players is very special.”

One eclipsed his team-mates in the scoring stakes, teenager James ‘JD’ Devaney flourishing up front as he notched a tally of 1-4, his goal a wonderful solo effort before the break.

James 'JD' Devaney celebrates scoring his goal for Borris-Ileigh. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

“He is only a child really and he has so much more potential ahead of him but to do that in his first county final is incredible for him. People will say, ‘You have one forward’, we have more forwards but the day that they all hit form together will be something special really. He has the breeding, he has that in spades.”

For Kelly it is the latest accomplishment to add to a CV that is packed with success. He previously has landed county titles with his native Portumna in Galway and Coolderry in Offaly.

“Portumna is always going to be special because I grew up in that place and worked there for years with Sean (Treacy, Kiladangan manager) on the sideline. And we had awful days, and tragedy, so when we made the breakthrough it was special. I still hold those guys in high esteem in Portumna.

“All of them were very special. Every time you win, once you go into a community you invest yourself in the community and you get to know people, you become friends and every one of those places that I’ve been are very special.

“I just want to say a special mention to Kiladangan as well. I was there for two years and all of those guys that were playing are there today, came and played for the club at 16 and 17 years of age and you see how good they are today but obviously gutted.

“I was on the other side of it today and I feel sorry for them, genuinely, but that’s life and that’s sport.”