2019 champions win to complete line-up for Tipperary senior knockout stages

2019 CHAMPIONS BORRIS-Ileigh completed the line-up for the knockout stages of the Tipperary senior hurling championship by winning their crucial group game this afternoon.

Borris-Ileigh's Seamus Bourke and Brendan Maher celebrate. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The crunch knockout clash in Semple Stadium saw Borris-Ileigh defeat 2018 finalists Nenagh Éire Óg by 1-16 to 0-9. Niall Kenny scored the first-half goal that helped the winners establish control from an early stage.

Borris-Ileigh’s win confirms the eight teams that will progress from the group stages:

Group 1 – 1. Thurles Sarsfields; 2. Upperchurch-Drombane.

Group 2 - 1. Mullinahone; 2. Clonoulty-Rossmore.

Group 3 – 1. Kiladangan; 2. Loughmore-Castleiney.

Group 4 – 1. Kilruane MacDonaghs; 2. Borris-Ileigh.

There will be one preliminary quarter-final on the weekend of 9-10 October with Killenaule, qualifying due to their south divisional championship victory, facing a second seed.

That will leave eight teams to be drawn together for the quarter-finals on 16-17 October.

A dejected Barry Heffernan after Nenagh Éire Óg's defeat. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The other game in Group 4 saw Kilruane MacDonaghs defeat Roscrea by 3-19 to 2-18 this evening in Toomevara to top that group.

Yesterday’s action saw Thurles Sarsfields top Group 1 with their third consecutive win with a ten-point victory over Upperchurch-Drombane. But despite the loss Upperchurch qualified on scoring difference (-8), edging them ahead of 2020 semi-finalists Drom-Inch (-9) and Éire Óg Annacarty (-21).

Scoring difference was also key in deciding the issue in Group 2. Three teams finished on four points with last year’s quarter-finalists Toomevara (-7) losing out as Mullinahone (+8) and Clonoulty-Rossmore (+7) prevailing. Mullinahone’s 2-23 to 1-13 success over Toomevara proved critical.

In Group 3, Loughmore-Castleiney’s success on Friday night ensured they would progress here along with Kiladangan, the team that beat them in last year’s final.

Weekend Results

Group 1

Thurles Sarsfields 3-24 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-20

Drom-Inch 2-15 Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 1-16

Group 2

Mullinahone 2-23 Toomevara 1-13

Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-22 Holycross-Ballycahill 3-14

Group 3

Kiladangan 0-16 Moycarkey-Borris 1-11

Loughmore-Castleiney 0-21 JK Brackens 1-13

Group 4

Borris-Ileigh 1-16 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-9

Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-19 Roscrea 2-18

