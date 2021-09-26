Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 26 September 2021
Advertisement

2019 champions win to complete line-up for Tipperary senior knockout stages

Borris-Ileigh ran out 1-16 to 0-9 winners this afternoon over Nenagh Éire Óg.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 26 Sep 2021, 8:17 PM
53 minutes ago 1,757 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5558610

2019 CHAMPIONS BORRIS-Ileigh completed the line-up for the knockout stages of the Tipperary senior hurling championship by winning their crucial group game this afternoon.

seamus-bourke-and-brendan-maher-celebrate Borris-Ileigh's Seamus Bourke and Brendan Maher celebrate. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The crunch knockout clash in Semple Stadium saw Borris-Ileigh defeat 2018 finalists Nenagh Éire Óg by 1-16 to 0-9. Niall Kenny scored the first-half goal that helped the winners establish control from an early stage.

Borris-Ileigh’s win confirms the eight teams that will progress from the group stages:

  • Group 1 – 1. Thurles Sarsfields; 2. Upperchurch-Drombane.
  • Group 2 - 1. Mullinahone; 2. Clonoulty-Rossmore.
  • Group 3 – 1. Kiladangan; 2. Loughmore-Castleiney.
  • Group 4 – 1. Kilruane MacDonaghs; 2. Borris-Ileigh.

There will be one preliminary quarter-final on the weekend of 9-10 October with Killenaule, qualifying due to their south divisional championship victory, facing a second seed. 

That will leave eight teams to be drawn together for the quarter-finals on 16-17 October.

barry-heffernan-dejected A dejected Barry Heffernan after Nenagh Éire Óg's defeat. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The other game in Group 4 saw Kilruane MacDonaghs defeat Roscrea by 3-19 to 2-18 this evening in Toomevara to top that group.

Yesterday’s action saw Thurles Sarsfields top Group 1 with their third consecutive win with a ten-point victory over Upperchurch-Drombane. But despite the loss Upperchurch qualified on scoring difference (-8), edging them ahead of 2020 semi-finalists Drom-Inch (-9) and Éire Óg Annacarty (-21).

Scoring difference was also key in deciding the issue in Group 2. Three teams finished on four points with last year’s quarter-finalists Toomevara (-7) losing out as Mullinahone (+8) and Clonoulty-Rossmore (+7) prevailing. Mullinahone’s 2-23 to 1-13 success over Toomevara proved critical.

In Group 3, Loughmore-Castleiney’s success on Friday night ensured they would progress here along with Kiladangan, the team that beat them in last year’s final.

Weekend Results

Group 1

  • Thurles Sarsfields 3-24 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-20
  • Drom-Inch 2-15 Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 1-16

Group 2

  • Mullinahone 2-23 Toomevara 1-13
  • Clonoulty-Rossmore 1-22 Holycross-Ballycahill 3-14

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Group 3

  • Kiladangan 0-16 Moycarkey-Borris 1-11
  • Loughmore-Castleiney 0-21 JK Brackens 1-13

Group 4

  • Borris-Ileigh 1-16 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-9
  • Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-19 Roscrea 2-18

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie