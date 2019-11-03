33-year wait over as Borris-Ileigh crowned Tipperary senior champions

Borris-Ileigh 1-15

Kiladangan 1-12

THEY HAVE BEEN searching for the Dan Breen Cup since 1986 but under the floodlights in Semple Stadium, Borris-Ileigh finally landed the Tipperary hurling prize they craved.

In a tough and uncompromising battle, Borris-Ileigh had three points to spare over North Tipperary rivals Kiladangan, who were in pursuit of their first title.

They atoned in style for their loss at this stage two years ago, Borris-Ileigh’s success capping a superb 2019 for the Tipperary All-Ireland winning duo of Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack.

The opening period was defined by the impact of the diminutive James ‘JD’ Devaney who sparkled in the Borris-Ileigh attack. His pace and trickery was a combination that Kiladangan could not stifle. He had 1-3 to his name by the break, the goal arriving in the 29th minute after he raced in from the left wing, was denied the first time and finished clinically at the second attempt. Borris-Ileigh were in front 1-9 to 0-7 at the interval, their first-half prowess laying the foundations for their ultimate triumph.

More to follow…

Scorers for Borris-Ileigh: James ‘JD’ Devaney 1-4, Brendan Maher (0-2f), Jerry Kelly, Kevin Maher (0-3f) 0-3 each, Dan McCormack, Niall Kenny 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kiladangan: Willie Connors 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65, 0-1 sideline), Dan O’Meara 1-1, Paul Flynn 0-2, Tadhg Gallagher, Andy Loughnane 0-1 each.

Kiladangan

1. Barry Hogan

8. Jack Loughnane

3. James Quigley

4. Fergal Hayes

5. Declan McGrath

6. Alan Flynn

7. Darren Moran

2. David Sweeney

9. Johnny Horan

12. Joe Gallagher (captain)

11. Willie Connors

10. Dan O’Meara

13. Tadhg Gallagher

15. Billy Seymour

14. Paul Flynn

Subs

17. Martin Minehan for McGrath (half-time)

20. Sean Hayes for Loughnane (half-time)

18. Andy Loughnane for Joe Gallagher (inj) (52)

Borris-Ileigh

1. James McCormack

3. Paddy Stapleton

2. Seamus Burke

4. Liam Ryan

5. Sean McCormack (joint captain)

6. Brendan Maher

7. Ray McCormack

8. Tommy Ryan

9. Dan McCormack

12. Conor Kenny (joint captain)

14. Jerry Kelly

10. Kieran Maher

13. Kevin Maher

11. Niall Kenny

15. James ‘JD’ Devaney

Subs

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)