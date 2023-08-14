Tipperary hurling champions knocked out, Mount Leinster lift Carlow title

THERE WILL BE new senior hurling champions in Tipperary this year after Kilruane MacDonaghs exited the championship at the group stage yesterday.

Kilruane lost out 4-21 to 3-19 at the hands of Roscrea, last year’s premier intermediate winners, in Nenagh.

That was their second successive group stage loss and means they are now unable to reach the knockout stages, while also requiring a win in their last game to ease their relegation fears.

Cian Darcy netted twice for a Kilruane team that were ahead 2-5 to 0-5 early on but the game was turned on its’ head as Roscrea went in front 3-11 to 2-9 by the break. Tipperary senior Alan Tynan was amongst their first-half goalscorers and Roscrea ran out five-point winners.

In the Carlow senior hurling final yesterday, Mount Leinster Rangers were crowned champions once more after their 3-19 to 1-17 success over St Mullins at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The win saw Mount Leinster Rangers regain a title they last won in 2021 after St Mullin’s triumphed in last year’s decider.

Tom Maher / INPHO Chris Nolan inspired Mount Leinster Rangers to win. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Chris Nolan top scored for the winners with 1-9, while Fiachra Fitzpatrick and Dean Tobin also netted for a team that were in front 3-9 to 0-10 at the interval. Marty Kavanagh bagged 0-9 for St Mullins, while Jason O’Neill struck their only goal of the game.

They now go forward to face the Kilkenny champions on the weekend of 11-12 November at the Leinster quarter-final stage.