Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Max Hackett scored the decisive goal that sent Moycarkey-Borris into the Tipperary SHC semi-finals. Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
club scene

Tipp champions Kiladangan dethroned after dramatic late goal as Toomevara return to semi-finals

A late Max Hackett gave Moycarkey-Borris an incredible win over the holders Kiladangan.
9.18pm, 14 Sep 2024
1.0k
1

THERE WAS PLENTY of drama in the Tipperary SHC today, as defending champions Kiladangan were sensationally dumped out of the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Leading the Eddie Brennan-managed Moycarkey-Borris by seven points with 10 minutes remaining, it looked as though the holders would be advancing to the final four. They were also seven in front at half-time thanks to goals from Conor Byrne and Billy Seymour while Brian McLoughney raised a green flag in the second half.

But the challengers, who brought it back to two points early in the second half, struck for an unanswered 1-6 with the goal coming from Max Hackett in the third minute of injury time. That proved to be the last act of the game as Moycarkey-Borris celebrated an incredible result.

In the other quarter-final, last year’s semi-finalists Toomevara returned to that stage with a five-point win over JK Brackens as Darragh McCarthy starred with 11 points.

With just two points between them at half-time, McCarthy struck first on the resumption to put Toomevara three clear. A Michael Cahill point brought the sides level 11 minutes into the second half with little separating the sides until Toomevara found a new gear in the final 10 minutes.

Conor O’Meara put them three in front on 31 minutes with McCarthy adding to the haul as they finished with a five-point cushion.

The remaining Tipperary SHC quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon in Thurles with Loughmore-Castleiney playing Kilruane MacDonaghs at 2.15pm (Live on TG4), and Thurles Sarsfields facing Nenagh Éire Óg at 4pm.

Tipperary SHC Quarter-Final Results 

Kiladangan 3-16 Moycarkey-Borris 2-21
Toomevara 0-26 JK Brackens 0-21

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie