Tipp champions Kiladangan dethroned after dramatic late goal as Toomevara return to semi-finals

THERE WAS PLENTY of drama in the Tipperary SHC today, as defending champions Kiladangan were sensationally dumped out of the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Leading the Eddie Brennan-managed Moycarkey-Borris by seven points with 10 minutes remaining, it looked as though the holders would be advancing to the final four. They were also seven in front at half-time thanks to goals from Conor Byrne and Billy Seymour while Brian McLoughney raised a green flag in the second half.

But the challengers, who brought it back to two points early in the second half, struck for an unanswered 1-6 with the goal coming from Max Hackett in the third minute of injury time. That proved to be the last act of the game as Moycarkey-Borris celebrated an incredible result.

Advertisement

🚨SCENES IN SEMPLE STADIUM 🚨



An injury time goal from Max Hackett has dumped reigning county champions Kiladangan out of the competition🤯@MoycarkeyBorris proceed to the semi-final🔴🟡



Watch the full game back on https://t.co/yMkMTpFmTc 📺 pic.twitter.com/Z6EpRP26x1 — Clubber (@clubber) September 14, 2024

In the other quarter-final, last year’s semi-finalists Toomevara returned to that stage with a five-point win over JK Brackens as Darragh McCarthy starred with 11 points.

With just two points between them at half-time, McCarthy struck first on the resumption to put Toomevara three clear. A Michael Cahill point brought the sides level 11 minutes into the second half with little separating the sides until Toomevara found a new gear in the final 10 minutes.

Conor O’Meara put them three in front on 31 minutes with McCarthy adding to the haul as they finished with a five-point cushion.

The remaining Tipperary SHC quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon in Thurles with Loughmore-Castleiney playing Kilruane MacDonaghs at 2.15pm (Live on TG4), and Thurles Sarsfields facing Nenagh Éire Óg at 4pm.

Tipperary SHC Quarter-Final Results

Kiladangan 3-16 Moycarkey-Borris 2-21

Toomevara 0-26 JK Brackens 0-21