Dublin: 16°C Sunday 4 September 2022
2020 All-Ireland finalists Borris-Ileigh out of Tipp championship in group stages

Clonoulty Rossmore, Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens, and Nenagh Éire Óg will be back out next week in the preliminary quarter-finals.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Sep 2022, 8:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,464 Views 0 Comments
BORRIS-ILEIGH WERE knocked out of the Tipperary senior hurling championship on Sunday afternoon in an agonising one-point loss to Drom & Inch.

Borris-Ileigh — who were beaten All-Ireland club finalists as recently as 2020 — knew that only a win could keep alive their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds.

But David Collins’s early goal proved to be decisive in a 1-15 to 0-17 win as Drom made it a perfect three from three to progress as Group 2 winners.

Elsewhere in Group 2, Thurles Sarsfields were six-point winners against winless Templederry Kenyons, 2-19 to 2-13, to ensure that they finished as runners-up.

Up next for Sars is a preliminary quarter-final against Clonoulty Rossmore, who came out on the wrong side of a one-point game against Kilruane MacDonaghs in Group 1.

Goals from Cian Darcy, Seamus Hennessy and Willie Cleary gave MacDonaghs a 3-15 to 1-20 win.

In Group 4, Kiladangan progressed as group winners thanks to a five-point win over JK Brackens, 3-13 to 1-14.

They’ll be joined in the quarter-finals by Loughmore Castleiney, who beat Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill 1-21 to 1-17 to finish as runners-up, while third-placed Brackens will now have a week to get ready for a preliminary quarter-finals against Nenagh Éire Óg.

Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday’s results:

  • Clonoulty Rossmore 1-20 Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-15
  • Drom & Inch 1-15 Borris-Ileigh 0-17
  • Thurles Sarsfields 2-19 Templederry Kenyons 2-13
  • Loughmore Castleiney 1-21 Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill 1-17
  • JK Brackens 1-14 Kiladangan 3-13

Preliminary Quarter-Finals (Sunday 11 September):

  • Clonoulty Rossmore v Thurles Sarsfields
  • JK Brackens v Nenagh Éire Óg

