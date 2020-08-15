Four-star Kiladanagan clinch place in Tipperary hurling quarter-finals

Alan Tynan and Eanna McBride: Roscrea and JK Brackens played out a draw.

KILADANGAN WILL GO into the quarter-finals of the Tipperary senior hurling championship as Group 1 winners after victory against Drom-Inch on Saturday.

Drom-Inch’s place in the knockout round was already secured after the first two rounds of games, but the group winners’ seeding was still up for grabs when the sides met at Semple Stadium.

Kiladangan found the net three times in the opening 16 minutes, with Billy Seymour adding a goal to Paul Flynn’s double.

They led 3-3 to 0-5 at that stage but their advantage had been whittled down to four points by the break as Drom-Inch fought back, 3-6 to 0-11.

Dan O’Meara scored their fourth goal 10 minutes after the restart which left it 4-9 to 0-13 and effectively killed off the Drom-Inch challenge.

JK Brackens and Roscrea played out a 1-17 to 0-20 draw in Saturday’s other Group 1 game, a result which leaves Roscrea at the bottom of the group and facing a relegation playoff.

It was honours even as well at Boherlahan in the Group 2 clash between Clonoulty/Rossmore and Holycross/Ballycahill, a result which sees Clonoulty progress unbeaten as group winners.

They’re joined by Nenagh Éire Óg who were nine-point winners, 2-20 to 1-14, against Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill.

