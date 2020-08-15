This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 16 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four-star Kiladanagan clinch place in Tipperary hurling quarter-finals

Paul Flynn (2), Billy Seymour and Dan O’Meara got the goals for Kiladangan.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 11:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,614 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5176918
Alan Tynan and Eanna McBride: Roscrea and JK Brackens played out a draw.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Alan Tynan and Eanna McBride: Roscrea and JK Brackens played out a draw.
Alan Tynan and Eanna McBride: Roscrea and JK Brackens played out a draw.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KILADANGAN WILL GO into the quarter-finals of the Tipperary senior hurling championship as Group 1 winners after victory against Drom-Inch on Saturday.

Drom-Inch’s place in the knockout round was already secured after the first two rounds of games, but the group winners’ seeding was still up for grabs when the sides met at Semple Stadium.

Kiladangan found the net three times in the opening 16 minutes, with Billy Seymour adding a goal to Paul Flynn’s double.

They led 3-3 to 0-5 at that stage but their advantage had been whittled down to four points by the break as Drom-Inch fought back, 3-6 to 0-11.

Dan O’Meara scored their fourth goal 10 minutes after the restart which left it 4-9 to 0-13 and effectively killed off the Drom-Inch challenge.

JK Brackens and Roscrea played out a 1-17 to 0-20 draw in Saturday’s other Group 1 game, a result which leaves Roscrea at the bottom of the group and facing a relegation playoff.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It was honours even as well at Boherlahan in the Group 2 clash between Clonoulty/Rossmore and Holycross/Ballycahill, a result which sees Clonoulty progress unbeaten as group winners.

They’re joined by Nenagh Éire Óg who were nine-point winners, 2-20 to 1-14, against Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill.

Group 1

  • Drom-Inch 0-18 Kiladangan 4-15
  • JK Brackens 1-17 Roscrea 0-20

Group 2

  • Holycross/Ballycahill 1-20 Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-17
  • Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-14 Nenagh Éire Óg 2-20

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie