All-Ireland champions Tipp in isolation for two weeks after Spanish training camp

HSE OFFICIALS HAVE told Tipperary’s senior hurling panel to restrict their movements for the next two weeks after they returned from a warm weather training camp in Spain.

The reigning All-Ireland champions returned from Alicante to Shannon Airport last night and a statement from the Premier County confirms that they were met by the HSE and advised to reduce social interactions and stay home from work as a precaution to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Tipperary GAA’s statement states that the playing panel stayed in private accommodation during their stay with no other residents present and followed HSE and WHO advice.

The statement concludes by saying, ‘all members of the travelling party are complying fully’ with the directive to avoid work and social interactions for the coming fortnight.