Friday 4 December 2020
Tipperary name unchanged team for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo

David Power has been boosted by the return of star forward Jack Kennedy to the bench.

By Emma Duffy Friday 4 Dec 2020, 9:28 PM
Colin O'Riordan is in from the start once again.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TIPPERARY FOOTBALL MANAGER David Power has named an unchanged starting team to face Mayo in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final [throw-in 3.30pm, live on RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Mix].

Having been pitched into the starting side as a late change before the Munster final, Sydney Swans Aussie Rules star Colin O’Riordan is named in the half-forward line after making a huge impact there against Cork as the Premier landed their first senior provincial crown in 85 years.

With positive news on the injury recovery of Jack Kennedy shared recently, Power has added the Clonmel Commercials forward to his bench for the Croke Park showdown.

Kennedy scored 0-5 earlier in the Munster championship, in from the start against against both Clare and Limerick. Another recent injury victim, Riain Quigley, hasn’t made the 26 though.

Steven O’Brien starts in midfield once again, having made his comeback against the Rebels last time out, with recent scoring heroes Conor Sweeney (captain), Michael Quinlivan and Brian Fox all named in attack. 

Nine of team that started against Mayo in 2016 semi-final are included with O’Riordan, O’Brien, Kevin Fahey, Liam Casey, and brothers Conal and Colman Kennedy (Jack is the third) the additions this time around.

Sunday’s winner will face either Dublin or Cavan in the All-Ireland SFC final on 19 December.

Tipperary (team to face Mayo)

1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)
7. Robbie Kiely (Barryroe, Cork)

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)
9. Liam Casey (Cahir)

10. Colin O’Riordan (Killea)
11. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

13. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen – captain)
15. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs

16. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald (Moyle Rovers)
18. Dáire Brennan (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
19. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)
20. Padraic Looram (Clonmel Commercials)
21. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
22. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
23. Philip Austin (Borrisokane) for Casey 
24. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)
25. Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
26. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers).

