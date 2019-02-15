Five changes for Tipp as Sheedy deals with injury headache ahead of Wexford clash

LIAM SHEEDY HAS named five changes to his starting Tipperary side to face Wexford in their third-round Allianz National Hurling League clash on Sunday.

The 2017 All-Ireland champions travel to Wexford [throw-in 2pm] with Paul Maher making his first start of the league campaign between the posts.

While Sheedy is facing a terrible injury headache in his second spell at the helm, there’s some good news as Seamus Kennedy returns to the Premier defence having recovered.

Jason Forde and Niall O’Meara both start in the forward line after coming off the bench in the defeat to Limerick, while John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer also gets the nod.

At the time of publication, Wexford had not named their team.

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

2. Donagh Maher – Burgess

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

5. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

8. Robert Byrne – Portroe

9. Michael Breen – Ballina

10. Jason Forde – Silvermines

11. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

13. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

14. Séamus Callanan – Drom-Inch (captain)

15. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs.

