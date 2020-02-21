This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 February, 2020
Sheedy rings the changes as Tipp get back in action after weather-inflicted absence

The Premier County host Westmeath in their Division 1 Group A meeting this weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Feb 2020, 10:13 PM
25 minutes ago 1,104 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5017515
Séamus Callanan has been named to start for Tipperary.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIAM SHEEDY HAS named a much-changed Tipperary side that will get their Division 1 hurling campaign back underway against Westmeath at Nenagh on Sunday [throw-in, 2pm].

The Premier County’s clash with Galway was postponed last weekend due to the poor weather, but they will be looking to clinch their first win of the league after losing out to Cork and Limerick in their previous outings.

Cathal Barrett and Ronan Maher will plenty of experience to the Tipperary back-line while Séamus Callanan has been named to start at full-forward.

Alan Flynn starts again at midfield and will be partnered by Michael Breen. 

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)
6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Bryan O’Meara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
12. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs:
16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)
17. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)
18. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
19. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)
20. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
21. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
22. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
23. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
24. Craig Moran (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
25. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
26. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

