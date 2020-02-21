Sheedy rings the changes as Tipp get back in action after weather-inflicted absence

Séamus Callanan has been named to start for Tipperary.

LIAM SHEEDY HAS named a much-changed Tipperary side that will get their Division 1 hurling campaign back underway against Westmeath at Nenagh on Sunday [throw-in, 2pm].

The Premier County’s clash with Galway was postponed last weekend due to the poor weather, but they will be looking to clinch their first win of the league after losing out to Cork and Limerick in their previous outings.

Cathal Barrett and Ronan Maher will plenty of experience to the Tipperary back-line while Séamus Callanan has been named to start at full-forward.

Alan Flynn starts again at midfield and will be partnered by Michael Breen.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Bryan O’Meara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

12. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Subs:

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

18. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

19. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

20. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

21. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

22. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

23. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

24. Craig Moran (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

25. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

26. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

