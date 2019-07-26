This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heffernan and Breen drafted into Tipp line-up for All-Ireland semi-final

Premier County boss Liam Sheedy has made two changes to his team for Sunday’s clash with Wexford.

By Paul Dollery Friday 26 Jul 2019, 9:53 PM
32 minutes ago 1,755 Views 2 Comments
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

LIAM SHEEDY HAS unveiled the Tipperary starting line-up and substitutes for their All-Ireland semi-final against Wexford.

A place in this year’s decider will be at stake when the teams meet at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon (3.30m).

Sheedy has made two changes in personnel from the side that started the quarter-final win against Laois.

Barry Heffernan comes into the backline, while Michael Breen is selected at midfield. Alan Flynn and Ger Browne are the players who make way.

The Wexford team has yet to be announced.

The winners of Sunday’s game will face Limerick or Kilkenny — who meet tomorrow night — in the 2019 All-Ireland senior hurling final on 18 August.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch — captain)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
22. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
23. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
26. Seán O’Brien (Newport) 

