Heffernan and Breen drafted into Tipp line-up for All-Ireland semi-final

LIAM SHEEDY HAS unveiled the Tipperary starting line-up and substitutes for their All-Ireland semi-final against Wexford.

A place in this year’s decider will be at stake when the teams meet at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon (3.30m).

Sheedy has made two changes in personnel from the side that started the quarter-final win against Laois.

Barry Heffernan comes into the backline, while Michael Breen is selected at midfield. Alan Flynn and Ger Browne are the players who make way.

The Wexford team has yet to be announced.

The winners of Sunday’s game will face Limerick or Kilkenny — who meet tomorrow night — in the 2019 All-Ireland senior hurling final on 18 August.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch — captain)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

22. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

23. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)

24. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

