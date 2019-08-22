This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tipperary unchanged for All-Ireland U20 hurling showdown against Cork

Liam Cahill’s side are bidding to retain their title at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Saturday.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 9:37 PM
23 minutes ago 916 Views 1 Comment
Tipperary captain Craig Morgan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BACK-TO-BACK chasing Tipperary are unchanged for Saturday’s Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling championship final against Cork at the LIT Gaelic Grounds [6pm].

Manager Liam Cahill has, unsurprisingly, named the same starting XV that hammered Wexford in the semi-final earlier this month, as the Premier County bid for a senior and U20 hurling double. 

Niall Heffernan and Johnny Ryan are both retained after being late starters against Wexford last time, with the side captained by Craig Morgan. 

Saturday’s decider is a repeat of last year’s U21 final, which Tipp won 3-13 to 1-16.

Meanwhile, Cork are also unchanged from their semi-final defeat of Kilkenny, with manager Denis Ring sticking with the same starting XV from last time out.

Tipperary:

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg)
3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)
4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)(captain)

5. Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle)
6. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)
7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Ciarán Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)
11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
12. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)
14. Billy Seymour (Kiladanagn)
15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs:

16. Eoin Collins (Drom-Inch)
17. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)
18. Robbie Quirke (Toomevara)
19. Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
20. Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill)
21. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
22. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)
23. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan)
24. Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

Cork:

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)
3. James Keating (Kildorrery)(captain) 
4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)
6. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)
7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk )
9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)
11. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
12. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)
14. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)
15. Padraig Power (Blarney)

Subs:

16. Ian Butler (Kildorrery)
17. Ronan Sheehan (Mallow)
18. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea)
19. Craig Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh)
20. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)
21. Barry Murphy (Castlelyons)
22. Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers)
23. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh)
24. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold). 

