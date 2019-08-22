Tipperary unchanged for All-Ireland U20 hurling showdown against Cork

BACK-TO-BACK chasing Tipperary are unchanged for Saturday’s Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling championship final against Cork at the LIT Gaelic Grounds [6pm].

Manager Liam Cahill has, unsurprisingly, named the same starting XV that hammered Wexford in the semi-final earlier this month, as the Premier County bid for a senior and U20 hurling double.

Niall Heffernan and Johnny Ryan are both retained after being late starters against Wexford last time, with the side captained by Craig Morgan.

Saturday’s decider is a repeat of last year’s U21 final, which Tipp won 3-13 to 1-16.

Meanwhile, Cork are also unchanged from their semi-final defeat of Kilkenny, with manager Denis Ring sticking with the same starting XV from last time out.

Tipperary:

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Éire Óg)

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)(captain)

5. Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle)

6. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Ciarán Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

9. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

12. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

14. Billy Seymour (Kiladanagn)

15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Subs:

16. Eoin Collins (Drom-Inch)

17. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

18. Robbie Quirke (Toomevara)

19. Kieran Breen (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

20. Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill)

21. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

22. Joe Fogarty (Moneygall)

23. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan)

24. Cathal Bourke (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

Cork:

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarrife)

3. James Keating (Kildorrery)(captain)

4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

6. Sean O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)

7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk )

9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

11. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

12. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

14. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)

15. Padraig Power (Blarney)

Subs:

16. Ian Butler (Kildorrery)

17. Ronan Sheehan (Mallow)

18. Jamie Copps (Ballyhea)

19. Craig Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh)

20. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)

21. Barry Murphy (Castlelyons)

22. Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers)

23. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh)

24. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold).

