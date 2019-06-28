Barrett included in Tipp team to face Limerick in Munster decider

CATHAL BARRETT HAS been included in Liam Sheedy’s starting Tipperary team to face Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds in Sunday’s Munster final.
The Holycross-Ballycahill man has been named to line out at right corner-back, while Dan McCormack replaces the injured Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher in the Premier half-forward line.
Barrett limped off during Tipp’s final Munster round-robin fixture against the same opposition and had been considered a major doubt for the provincial showpiece.
McCormack is the only change of personnel in Sheedy’s starting lineup.
Tipperary (v Limerick)
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Michael Breen (Ballina)
9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)(C)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
Replacements
16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
24. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)
25. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
26. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (3)