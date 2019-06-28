Barrett included in Tipp team to face Limerick in Munster decider

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Gavan Casey Friday 28 Jun 2019, 10:11 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CATHAL BARRETT HAS been included in Liam Sheedy’s starting Tipperary team to face Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds in Sunday’s Munster final.

The Holycross-Ballycahill man has been named to line out at right corner-back, while Dan McCormack replaces the injured Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher in the Premier half-forward line.

Barrett limped off during Tipp’s final Munster round-robin fixture against the same opposition and had been considered a major doubt for the provincial showpiece.

McCormack is the only change of personnel in Sheedy’s starting lineup.

Tipperary (v Limerick)

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)
9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)(C)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Replacements

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
24. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)
25. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
26. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

