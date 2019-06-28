Barrett included in Tipp team to face Limerick in Munster decider

Barrett had been considered a major doubt for the provincial showpiece.

CATHAL BARRETT HAS been included in Liam Sheedy’s starting Tipperary team to face Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds in Sunday’s Munster final.

The Holycross-Ballycahill man has been named to line out at right corner-back, while Dan McCormack replaces the injured Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher in the Premier half-forward line.

Barrett limped off during Tipp’s final Munster round-robin fixture against the same opposition and had been considered a major doubt for the provincial showpiece.

McCormack is the only change of personnel in Sheedy’s starting lineup.

Tipperary (v Limerick)

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

13. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

14. Séamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)(C)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Replacements

16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

22. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

24. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

25. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

26. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

