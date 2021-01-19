Three-time ACL victim back in Tipp squad as Bennett's return to Waterford confirmed

BILLY MCCARTHY HAS been included in Liam Sheedy’s 37-man Tipperary hurling panel for 2021 as he continues his recovery from a third serious knee injury.

McCarthy had only returned from a two-year lay-off following successive knee injuries when he suffered further anterior cruciate ligament damage during the club season last August.

The Thurles Sarsfields star isn’t thought to be close to a return yet and given his injury history, he won’t be rushed back onto the field.

According to Tipperary Live, McCarthy is part of the panel alongside Roscrea’s Alan Tynan, Cashel King Cormac’s Eoghan Connolly and Kildangans James Quigley.

Former Premier dual minor Tynan, who represented Ireland at the 2017 U20 Rugby World Cup, was released from the Munster Rugby Academy recently and joins the squad despite initial reports that he would link up with David Power’s football panel.

Tipperary have stressed that the training panel remains open ended and is subject to change in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, Shane Bennett’s return to the Waterford hurling squad has been confirmed.

Waterford News have reported that Liam Cahill has introduced five new faces to the group that reached the 2020 All-Ireland final, while Darragh Fives has been released from the panel.

Bennett is the brother of Hurler of the Year nominee Stephen and midfielder Kieran.

The 2016 Young Hurler of the Year nominee, who opted out of the squad for the 2018 and 2020 seasons, will boost the Deise’s attacking options for the coming season.

DJ Foran, Seamus Keating, Michael Kiely and Thomas Douglas have also been added to Cahill’s squad.

Tipperary 2021 training panel

Alan Flynn, Alan Tynan, Barry Heffernan, Barry Hogan, Billy McCarthy, Billy Seymour, Brian Hogan, Brendan Maher, Brian McGrath, Bryan O’Mara, Cathal Barrett, Cian Darcy, Craig Morgan, Dan McCormack, Dylan Quirke, Eoghan Connolly, Ger Browne, Jake Morris, James Quigley, Jason Forde, John McGrath, John Meagher, John O’Dwyer, Mark Kehoe, Michael Breen, Niall O’Meara, Noel McGrath, Paddy Cadell, Patrick Maher, Padraic Maher, Paul Flynn, Paul Maher, Robert Byrne, Ronan Maher, Seamie Callanan, Seamus Kennedy, Willie Connors.

*****

