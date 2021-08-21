Devane fires Tipp into fourth semi-final in-a-row as Waterford taste quarter-final defeat again

Ereena Fryday on the ball for Tipperary.

Tipperary 0-17

Waterford 0-11

A FOURTH ALL-Ireland camogie semi-final in-a-row for Tipperary, and a fourth consecutive quarter-final defeat for Waterford.

That was the outcome of the latest clash between these old rivals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Cáit Devane’s final tally of seven points helped settle the tie for Tipperary, while Róisín Howard, Orla O’Dwyer kept Waterford’s backs busy for the evening.

The sides were locked at 0-9 apiece after 36 minutes, but Tipperary surged ahead in the concluding stages while Waterford were unable to muster an answer.

Tipperary were first to claim the advantage during a very physical first half as Devane popped over second free to open up a two-point lead for the Premier County.

Waterford, who were without the services of star forward Beth Carton, quickly gobbled up the difference through points from a Rockett ’45 and a point from play by Abby Flynn after midfielder Shona Curran made a blistering run through the centre.

She was headed for goal but possession was ripped away from her by some crucial defending before she could line up her shot.

Tipperary were one point ahead at the first water break, and stretched their lead to three points through three Devane frees and an impressive score from Howard who blasted her shot over the bar under intense pressure.

Waterford burst into life towards the end of the first half, hitting a brace of points without reply. Vikki Falconer started the sequence with a nice point before Rockett swept the ball over and cutting through the defence.

There were a lot of tough hits in the opening period, with Rockett and Flynn among those requiring treatment on the pitch before playing on.

After all that, it was Tipp who held a marginal lead at the break.

And Bill Mullaney’s side extended their dominance in the second half, outscoring their Munster rivals by 0-5 to 0-3 ahead of the second water break.

Clodagh McIntyre momentarily brought the sides level before Devane and Rockett traded points.

But Tipperary kicked up a gear by grabbing three scores without reply, the pick of which was a brilliant long range effort from midfielder Eereena Fryday to put them four points clear.

Rockett slotted over a free for Waterford to give them a much-needed score, their first in 11 minutes to bring the deficit back to four points.

But Tipperary unleashed another burst of points to put the result beyond doubt as Devane and McIntyre struck the target again.

O’Dwyer also pounced on a goal opportunity, after the Waterford keeper Brianna O’Regan parried a long ball back into play. But O’Regan redeemed her mistake with an excellent save to concede a ’45.

Waterford went hunting for a late goal but the Tipp defence could not be broken as they suffer All-Ireland quarter-final heartache again.

For Tipperary, they march on to their fourth consecutive All-Ireland semi-final.

Scorers for Tipperary: Orla O’Dwyer [0-2], Róisín Howard [0-2], Ereena Fryday [0-2], Cáit Devane [0-7, 6f, 1'45], Clodagh McIntyre [0-2], Emer McGrath [0-2]

Scorers for Waterford: Niamh Rockett [0-6, 4f, 1'45], Ciara O’Sullivan [0-1], Abby Flynn [0-2], Vikki Falconer [0-1], Sarah Lacey [0-1]

Tipperary

1. Caoimhe Bourke [Drom/Inch]

2. Julieanne Bourke [Borrisoleigh], 3. Mary Ryan [Moneygall], Eimear Loughman [Clonoulty Rossmore]

5. Mairéad Eviston [Drom/Inch], 6. Karen Kennedy [Thurles Sarsfields], 7. Aoife McGrath [Drom/Inch]

10. Emer McGrath [Drom/Inch], 11. Róisín Howard [Cahir], 12. Orla O’Dwyer [Cashel King Cormacs]

13. Clodagh McIntyre [Lorrha Dorrha], 14. Cáit Devane [Clonoulty Rossmore], 15. Nicole Walsh [Borrisoleigh].

Subs:

25. Karin Blair [Cashel King Cormacs] for Ryan [37 mins, temporary substitution]

8. Grace O’Brien [Éire Óg Nenagh], 9. Ereena Fryday [Knockville Kickhams]

17. Miriam Campion [Drom/Inch] for O’Brien [40 mins]

29. Niamh Treacy [Drom/Inch] for Walsh [51 mins]

Waterford

1. Brianna O’Regan [De La Salle],

2. Keeley Corbett-Barry [De La Salle], 3. Iona Heffernan [Ferrybank], 4. Kate Lynch [Gailtír]

5. Clodagh Carroll [Gailtír], 6. Orla Hickey [Dungarvn], 7. Lorraine Bray [Cappoquin]

8. Clara Griffin [Tramore]. 9. Shona Curran [Lismore]

10. Ciara O’Sullivan [Gailtír], 11. Niamh Rockett [St Annes], 12. Abby Flynn [De La Salle]

13. Sarah Lacey [Dungarvan], 18. Anne Corcoran [Gailtír], Vikki Falconer [Tramore]

Subs:

21. Shauna Fitzgerald [Gailtír] for Corcoran [50 mins]

17. Sheena McGuckian [St Annes] for O’Sullivan [53 mins]

19. Claire Whyte [St Annes] for Lynch [57 mins]

23. Jenny McCarthy [Cappoquin]] for Lacey [60 mins]

Referee: Liz Dempsey [Kilkenny]

