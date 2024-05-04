Late Tipperary rally secures dramatic draw against Waterford in Munster

Waterford 3-21

Tipperary 1-27

THE ENDING WAS laced with stunning drama and the outcome was share of spoils on a sunny Munster hurling evening in the south-east.

Waterford seemed on the cusp of victory heading down the stretch, going four points clear on two occasions thanks to the accuracy of Patrick Curran and Jack Prendergast.

Tipperary, with their season on the line, summoned a wonderful recovery. Mark Kehoe fetched a puckout and supplied Jake Morris, his snap shot was blocked but substitute Seanie Kenneally was on hand to bundle the rebound to the net. That left Tipperary one down, before Gearoid O’Connor and Darragh Lyons traded wides.

And in the last frantic passage of play, Tipperary managed to win a free in a crowded defence courtesy of Alan Tynan. O’Connor slotted the free to draw them level and James Owens blasted the final whistle shortly after.

The first half boiled down to three clearcut goal chances. Waterford capitalised on both of theirs. The first provided them with an early boost, just like in their clash with Cork, as they raised a green flag for the game’s opening score. Michael Kiely was grounded by the scrambling Tipperary cover and Stephen Bennett’s finish from the resultant penalty was emphatic.

After Tipperary had slowly and methodically chipped away at points to overtake Waterford on the scoreboard, the home team pounced again in the 28th minute. Dessie Hutchinson’s shooting was off-colour in that first half as he chalked up four wides, but his alertness saw him find Jack Prendergast in plenty space and the Lismore man rifled his shot to the net.

Tipperary had their own chance before the break, Darragh Stakelum wriggling clear before looking for the bottom corner with his strike, Shaun O’Brien springing to his right and tipping the sliotar clear.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Yet Tipperary were well in the hunt at the break, trailing 2-8 to 0-12, and their performance level had notably improved from the humbling loss seven days previous against Limerick. They trailed 1-1 to 0-0 early on, yet were ahead 0-10 to 1-5 after 22 minutes.

Mark Kehoe was proving a real handful for the Waterford defence as he notched three first-half points and the Deise saw key defender Conor Prunty limp off injured in the early stages.

More to follow…

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

4. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside/Ballinacourty), 2. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

7. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), 5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside/Ballinacourty), 9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

12. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 11. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart, joint-capt), 8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater, joint-capt)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside/Ballinacourty), 15. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)

Subs

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17, Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill) 3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Mikey Breen (Ballina), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill), 7. Conor Bowe (Moyne Templetuohy)

10. Alan Tynan (Roscrea), 9. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

11. Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy), 23, Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 12. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg), 14. Mark Kehoe (Kilesheelan Kilcash), 26. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)