Dublin: 15°C Sunday 11 July 2021
Tipperary name team for tomorrow's Munster quarter-final against Waterford

John Devane’s team play at Semple Stadium tomorrow night.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 1:10 PM
9 minutes ago 296 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5492099
Tipperary forward Kian O'Kelly.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TIPPERARY BOSS JOHN Devane has named his starting side for tomorrow night’s Munster U20 hurling quarter-final against Waterford.

Five of the side started for the Tipperary team that lost the Munster U20 final last December against Cork, who went on to win the All-Ireland title that was eventually played last night.

Defenders Conor Whelan, team captain Kevin Maher and Johnny Ryan, and the forward pair of Kian O’Kelly and James Devaney all started in that game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Keith Ryan and Max Hackett both came on as substitutes in that game.

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s match is 8.05pm in Semple Stadium with live coverage on TG4.

Tipperary

1. Enda Dunphy (St Mary’s)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 3. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), 4. Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch).

5. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins), 6. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh – captain), 7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers).

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), 9. John Campion (Drom & Inch).

10. Dara Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 11. Sean Hayes (Kiladangan), 12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs).

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha), 14. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), 15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh).

Subs

16. Aaron Browne (Cashel King Cormacs)

17. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)

18. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

19. Conor Hennessy (Nenagh Éire Óg)

20. Jack Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle)

21. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s)

22. Michael O’Shea (Mullinahone)

23. Sean Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

24. Devon Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)

Fintan O'Toole
