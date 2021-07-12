Tipperary book Munster semi-final spot after extra-time thriller with Waterford

Tipperary 3-24

Waterford 2-21 (After Extra-time)

Tomas McCarthy reports from Semple Stadium

FOR THE SECOND year in a row, the Tipperary U20s beat Waterford after extra-time in a Thurles thriller tonight. Subs Devon Ryan (0-5), Jack Leamy (1-1) and James Devaney (0-3) proved the difference in extra time for the Premier County.

A Paddy Creedon goal after just six seconds got the ball rolling while Sean Hayes also raised a first half green flag. Kian O’Kelly (0-4) and Max Hackett (0-3) were also key men for the winners.

Déise super sub Sean Walsh sent the game to extra time with a late, late goal on 63 minutes (2-15 apiece). Senior forward Michael Kiely scored 1-3 including a smashing solo goal.

Tipp goaled from the throw in as Paddy Creedon flicked a Max Hackett delivery past Waterford goalkeeper Dean Beecher. Only six seconds were on the clock. Kian O’Kelly then added a point. 1-1 to 0-0 to the home side inside a minute.

Kevin Mahony converted two frees for the Déise as they trailed 1-2 to 0-2 at the first water break. Beecher made a fabulous flying save from Sean Hayes on 14 minutes.

Tireoghain Flynn knocked over Waterford’s first from play. O’Kelly and Hayes pushed the Premier County four points in front after 22 minutes.

Rueben Halloran reduced the deficit to two approaching the break. Two minutes into injury time, Paddy Creedon passed inside to Hayes and he fired low under Beecher (2-5 to 0-6). The last puck of the first half.

Gavin Fives and Michael Kiely raised white flags for the visitors within a minute of the restart (2-5 to 0-8). Déise senior Kiely blasted home a stunning solo goal five minutes into the second period after he breezed past Tipp full back Keith Ryan. (2-7 to 1-9). Tipp replied with the next three points via O’Kelly, Hackett and sub Jack Leamy. The hosts led 2-12 to 1-11 at the second water break.

Leamy smacked the sliotar off the crossbar with eleven minutes left. Johnny Burke and Halloran left the away side just two behind. Points from Creedon and Devon Ryan gave Tipp a four point gap entering injury time.

Déise dual star Sean Walsh struck the post on 61 minutes but made no mistake two minutes later after he gathered a Halloran free. 2-15 each.

Two points each by Kiely and Halloran opened up a four point lead for Waterford in the first period of extra time. Tipp hit back with a goal from Jack Leamy on 68 minutes. Devon Ryan levelled matters 2-20 to 3-17 at the break.

Tony Cahill and Ryan were on target at the start of the second period and a treble from James Devaney sealed Tipp’s spot in the last four.

They will host Cork in the semis at Semple Stadium on 20 July.

Scorers for Tipperary: Paddy Creedon 1-2, Devon Ryan 0-5 (2fs), Sean Hayes, Jack Leamy 1-1 each, Kian O’Kelly 0-4, Max Hackett, James Devaney 0-3 each, Colm Fogarty 0-2 (1f), Tony Cahill, Kevin Maher (f), Dara Stakelum 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Kevin Mahony 0-7 (5fs, 1 65), Michael Kiely 1-3, Rueben Halloran 0-5 (2fs, 1 65), Sean Walsh 1-1, Johnny Burke 0-2, Tireoghain Flynn, Gavin Fives, Paddy Leevy 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Enda Dunphy (St Mary’s)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), 3. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), 4. Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch)

5. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins), 6. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), 9. John Campion (Drom & Inch)

10. Dara Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), 11. Sean Hayes (Kiladangan), 12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Colm Fogarty (Lorrha-Dorrha), 14. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), 15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

Subs:

20. Jack Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle) for Fogarty (39)

24. Devon Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs) for O’Kelly (50)

19. Conor Hennessy (Nenagh Éire Óg) for O’Dwyer (52)

21. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s) for Stakelum (Blood 55)

22. Michael O’Shea (Mullinahone) for Devaney (58)

21. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s) for Campion (62)

15. James Devaney for Stakelum (60)

17. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch) for Hackett (73)

13. Colm Fogarty for O’Shea (75)

5. Conor Whelan for Purcell (79)

Waterford

1. Dean Beecher (Tallow)

2. Carthach Daly (Lismore), 5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 4. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

7. Ronan Power (Ballygunner), 8. Gavin Fives (Tourin), 3. Rory Furlong (Roanmore)

6. Cian Wadding (Roanmore), 9. Paddy Leevy (Ballygunner)

13. Joe Booth (Colligan), 15. Tireoghain Flynn (Ballyduff Upper), 14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside)

11. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner), 10. James Power (Clonea), 12. Reuben Halloran (De La Salle)

Subs:

21. Johnny Burke (Dungarvan) for Booth (43)

22. Jake Foley (Ballygunner) for Flynn (51)

18. Ryan Tierney (Ferrybank) for Ronan Power (59)

20. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater) for Leevy (60)

9. Paddy Leevy for James Power (73),

23. Sean Burke (Roanmore) for Fives (77)

17. PJ Fanning (Mount Sion) for Fitzgerald (80)

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork)

