O'Donoghue drives Tipperary U20s to win over Waterford

Tipperary 1-21

Waterford 0-15

Tomás McCarthy reports from Fraher Field

TIPPERARY OUTSCORED KEN McGrath’s Waterford U20s by 14 points to five in a one-sided second half on Friday evening, as the Premier made it back-to-back wins in the Munster U20 Hurling Championship.

All six Tippeary forwards and both midfielders worked the umpires. Oisin O’Donoghue led the way with 1-3 including a fourth minute goal. Darragh McCarthy (0-7), Conor Martin (0-3) and Senan Butler (0-3) also shone for the away team.

Senior panellist Patrick Fitzgerald didn’t start for the home side, two days out from Waterford’s Munster SHC opener against Cork. Players are allowed to play at both levels if the games are 60 hours apart. Paddy McCormack missed out for Tipperary after receiving a straight red card against Limerick.

Advertisement

The floodlights were switched on before throw-in but they proved unnecessary as the sun came out at the Dungarvan venue. The hosts started brightly with a long range point from corner-back Cillian Ryan. Charlie Treen added a free. In the fourth minute, Senan Butler crossed for Oisin O’Donoghue and he fired to the Waterford net.

Tipp hit their opponents for 1-3 in a two minute blitz as Adam Daly, Darragh McCarthy and Sam O’Farrell tacked on points.

In an end-to-end first quarter, white flags from Treen and Michael Morrissey reduced the deficit to three. Two Waterford errors were punished by McCarthy and Oisin O’Donoghue to make it 1-6 to 0-4 before O’Farrell fired a shot across the face of goal. Tipp corner back Jack Quinlan was stretchered off after a three-minute delay.

Waterford clawed back that five point deficit in the second quarter. They took over the middle third, drove at the Premier defence and drew frees.

Marc O Mathuna took over the dead ball duties after Treen went off with a blood injury, and the man from Junior B outfit An Sean Phobal nailed five points [three frees, one '65 and one from play] as Ken McGrath’s went in on level terms [1-7 to 0-10]. The hosts should have been in front as they hit six wides.

Tipp launched the first attack of the second half and it nearly yielded a goal as Scott Ryan saved from Senan Butler. Darragh McCarthy dispatched the subsequent ’65. Conor Martin got his first point of the evening before a misplaced pass by Déise defender Conor Keane allowed Cathal English split the posts [1-10 to 0-10].

The leaders squandered three point chances in a row before Senan Butler stretched the gap to four. A McCarthy sideline set up Oisin O’Donoghue as Tipp ended the third quarter six clear.

Waterford’s short game broke down throughout the second period and it took 16 minutes to move the scoreboard via another O Mathuna free. McGrath’s charges completed the hour with 10 wides. At the other end, Scott Ryan saved from Butler but Martin was close by to send over his third single [1-16 to 0-11].

Despite the best efforts of corner-back Cillian Ryan and full-forward Michael Morrissey, the Premier pulled away in the last quarter. Butler, McCarthy, Cathal English, Eoin Craddock and O’Donoghue moved them 11 points up, while Morrissey and Conor Keane registered consolation points.

Scorers for Waterford: Marc O Mathuna 0-6 (4f, 1 ’65); Charlie Treen (2f) Michael Morrissey 0-3; Conor Keane 0-2; Cillian Ryan 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 0-7 (3f, 2 ’65); Oisin O’Donoghue 1-3; Senan Butler, Conor Martin 0-3; Cathal English 0-2, Sam O’Farrell, Adam Daly, Eoin Craddock 0-1.