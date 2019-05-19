Jason Forde stars with 1-9 as Tipperary see off Waterford to secure back-to-back wins

Tipperary 2-30

Waterford 0-18

WATERFORD’S QUEST FOR a first ever championship win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium never looked like materialising as they slumped to a double scores defeat which leaves them with a near impossible task of saving their summer after a second defeat.

But it was another big statement by Tipperary as they backed up their opening day win over Cork with another massive display.

They pulled away in the final quarter when Jason Forde got their first goal and the Waterford challenge wilted.

Waterford won the toss and opted to play against the breeze and were left with an uphill battle by the break as they turned around trailing by 0-16 to 0-10 and down a man.

Conor Gleeson was booked along with Seamie Callanan when they tangled off the ball after 27 minutes and then three minutes later picked up a second yellow card when he pulled down Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher as the Tipp forward bore down on goal.

Forde pointed the resultant free and John McGrath and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer added points to lead by 0-16 to 0-7 approaching the break.

But Waterford were given some hope with points from Austin Gleeson and a couple of frees from Pauric Mahony to cut the gap to six but a goal effort from Patrick Curran came back off the bottom of the right post.

Earlier, Tipperary set the pace and hit 0-10 in the opening 18 minutes before they shot their first wide, with O’Dwyer and John McGrath sharp in front of goal and Michael Breen landing three points from out the field.

And they turned the screw with Forde and Ronan Maher delivering superb sideline cuts.

Waterford came more into it in the second quarter with Tommy Ryan getting his second point and Tadhg de Burca hitting one from distance before they finished the half strongly after Gleeson was sent off.

Waterford continued to chip away at the Tipperary lead after the restart with Mahony’s accuracy from frees helping their cause, while Austin Gleeson and Ryan added good efforts which helped cut the gap to 0-18 to 0-14 after 43 minutes.

The sides twice exchanged points before another Mahony free left a goal between the sides at 0-20 to 0-17 after 51 minutes.

The crowd of 22,883 anticipated a tight finish but then ‘Bonner’ Maher, Callanan and O’Dwyer combined to set up Forde and he fired low to the net after 54 minutes.

Tipperary pushed for home after that with a string of quality scores to kill off the Waterford challenge and secure their second win and condemn the Deise to a second loss, with Callanan getting their second goal in the dying moments.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-9 (0-2f, 0-1 ’65, 0-1 sideline), Michael Breen 0-6, John McGrath 0-5, John O’Dwyer 0-4, Seamie Callanan 1-0, Noel McGrath 0-2 (0-1f), Ronan Maher 0-2 (0-1f, 0-1 sideline), Barry Heffernan 0-1, Jake Morris 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-9 (0-7f), Tommy Ryan 0-3, Austin Gleeson 0-2, Tadhg de Burca 0-1, Stephen Bennett 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch Drombane)

7. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfield)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

24. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Seamus Callanan (Drom Inch) (C)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

Substitutes:

21. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Eire Og) for B Maher (half-time)

18. Robert Byrne (Portroe) for McCormack (48)

19. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) for N McGrath (60)

25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og) for O’Dwyer (66)

17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams) for Patrick Maher (69)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

6. Tadhg De Burca (Clashmore)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

13. Jack Predndergast (Lismore)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

14. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

15. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

10. Tommy Ryan (Tullow)

Substitutes:

26. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore) for Curran (half-time)

20. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Stephen Bennett (50)

18. Shane McNulty (De La Salle) for Lyons (55-58 blood)

17. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Philip Mahony (55)

23. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg) for Pauric Mahony (62)

24. Colin Dunford (Colligan) for Prendergast (67)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

