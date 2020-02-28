This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three McGrath brothers to start together for first time as Tipp and Waterford change it up for Thurles tie

The teams are in for Sunday’s meeting at Semple Stadium.

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Feb 2020, 11:32 PM
47 minutes ago 1,361 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5027084
Tipperary brothers Noel McGrath, Brian and John McGrath celebrate their All-Ireland win in September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tipperary brothers Noel McGrath, Brian and John McGrath celebrate their All-Ireland win in September.
Tipperary brothers Noel McGrath, Brian and John McGrath celebrate their All-Ireland win in September.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

2019 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Tipperary and Waterford have both named their sides for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash at Semple Stadium on Sunday [throw-in 2pm].

The three McGrath brothers — Noel, John and Brian — are set to line out together for the Premier county for the first time, with the youngest of the three, Brian, handed his full league debut at corner back. 

Manager Liam Sheedy has named Noel to start in midfield, while John lines out at centre-half forward to complete a full showing from the Loughmore-Castleiney trio. 

Clonoulty-Rossmore forward Dillon Quirke will also debut for Tipp, in a much-changed team from the one that started against Westmeath last time out. 

Padraic Maher, Brian McGrath, Willie Connors and Dillon Quirke all come in alongside the three McGrath brothers, while Sean O’Brien, Seamus Kennedy, Bryan O’Mara, Alan Flynn, Cian Darcy, Jake Morris and Mark Kehoe make way. 

tipp Source: Tipperary GAA.

waterford Source: Waterford GAA.

Waterford have also rung the changes, making five of their own in personnel. While there are several positional changes, goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe returns between the sticks in place of Billy Nolan, Shane Ryan comes in in defence and there are three switches in the forwards. 

Former Brighton soccer player Dessie Hutchinson and his Ballygunner clubmate Peter Hogan come in, as does Mikey Kearney, while Calum Lyons, Neil Montgomery, Jack Prendergast and Patrick Curran all drop to the bench.

The Déise are second in the table with three wins from three, while Tipperary — who are fourth with one victory to their name — will be hoping to take the two points up for grabs on home soil. 

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
4. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

5. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
6. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
7. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
11. John McGrth (Loughmore-Castleiney)
11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch)
15. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Shane McNulty (De la Salle)

5. Shane Ryan (Fourmilewater)
6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Formilewater)
9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
12. Mikey Kearney (Ballydyuff Upper)

13. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

