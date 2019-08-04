Tipperary put 8-16 past Wexford in All-Ireland U20 semi-final demolition

Tipperary 8-16

Wexford 1-15

Shane Brophy reports from Nowlan Park

TIPPERARY WERE IN ruthless form as they demolished Wexford by 22 points in the All-Ireland U20 hurling championship semi-final at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

The Munster champions showed no mercy and were in ominous form from the start, scoring four goals in the first twenty minutes, despite playing against a strong breeze.

Andrew Ormond bagged the first on seven minutes, set up by Jerome Cahill.

Wexford stayed within three points until the midway point of the half when Billy Seymour caught a puckout before he soloed all the way to the square before firing to the net.

The third goal came two minutes later from senior star Jake Morris after a Seymour run opened up the Wexford defence, whole the fourth goal came on twenty minutes with a Jake Morris quickly taken free picking out the unmarked Andrew Ormond for his second goal.

Wexford gave themselves some hope going into half when Sean Keane Carroll beat the Tipp defence to a high ball as the Premier County led 4-6 to 1-7 at half time.

There was no let up after the break and Tipp evaporated any Wexford hope of a comeback when Jerome Cahill goaled within two minutes of the restart. Cahill bagged his second on 43 before sub Sean Hayes scores Tipp’s seventh three minutes later.

Tipp were then able to call ashore seniors Morris and Cahill going into the final quarter but they never relented with the impressive Billy Seymour completing the goal scoring on 55 minutes as the Premier men set up a repeat of the Munster Final against Cork when they meet in the All Ireland final on 24-25 August.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jake Morris 1-5 (0-2 frees); Andrew Ormond, Billy Seymour, Jerome Cahill 2-1 each; Sean Hayes 1-1; Conor Bowe, Darragh Woods (1 free) 0-2 each; Bryan O’Mara, Joe Fogarty, Johnny Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Ross Banville 0-8 frees; Sean Keane Carroll 1-0; Sean O’Connor, Diarmuid Doyle 0-2 each; Conall Clancy, Niall Murphy, Chris Turner 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY

Aaron Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams)

Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Conor McCarthy (Nenagh Eire Og)

Niall Heffernan (Golden-Kilfeacle), Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), Bryan O’Mara (Holycross/Ballycahill)

Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore/Castleiney), Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og), Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), Billy Seymour (Kiladangan)

SUBS:

Sean Hayes (Kiladangan) for O’Connor (30)

Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Ormond (40)

Joe Fogarty (Moneygall) for Morris (45)

Darragh Woods (Holycross/Ballycahill) for Cahill (49)

Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields) for McCarthy (52)

WEXFORD

James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Eoin O’Leary (St Martin’s), Cathal O’Connor (Rathnure), Eoin Molloy (Naomh Eanna)

Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidans), Mike Kelly (Oylegate/Glenbrien) Conor Scallan (Ferns St Aidans)

Eoin Murphy (Ferns St Aidans), Jack Reck (Oylegate/Glenbrien)

Cian Fitzhenry (Duffry Rovers), Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna), Conall Clancy (Faythe Harriers)

Sean Keane Carroll (Shelmaliers) Sean O’Connor (Rathnure) Ross Banville (Shelmaliers)

SUBS

Chris Turner (Ferns St Aidans) for Keane Carroll (HT)

Diarmuid Doyle (Marshalstown) for O’Connor (41)

Ben Maddock (St Martins) for E Murphy (51)

Ger Dempsey (Glynn/Barntown) for Reck (53)

James Byrne (Askamore) for Banville (58).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)