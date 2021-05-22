BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 22 May 2021
Dublin native Ryan nets as Tipperary finish with 13 men in defeat of Wicklow

Semple Stadium hosted the Division 3 league clash.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Semple Stadium
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 22 May 2021, 6:10 PM
Saturday 22 May 2021, 6:10 PM
Tipperary's Sean O'Connor and Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Tipperary 2-12

Wicklow 1-12

AN OPENING DAY loss can crank up the pressure, so Tipperary needed to inject their league promotion prospects with a shot of hope today.

They achieved that by holding off Wicklow, marking a return to home soil with success after their unrewarding trip to Limerick last Saturday.

It ended in some anxiety for the hosts at Semple Stadium with Emmet Moloney shown a red card, Jimmy Feehan ending up in the sin bin and Wicklow’s Seanie Furlong burying a penalty to the net.

But Tipperary survived and this win was secured in large part thanks to the two goals they registered, the first from a familiar figure and the second from a novel source. 

Conor Sweeney is Tipperary’s captain, attacking talisman and All-Star forward in 2020. They desperately needed his intervention in finishing calmly to the net on the half hour after shipping five points to Wicklow and going nearly 20 minutes without moving the scoreboard themselves. Brian Fox and Colman Kennedy did well to work the opportunity which Sweeney availed of.

Philip Ryan is a new recruit from Dublin with senior and U21 All-Ireland winning experience who is a fresh option for the Tipperary attack. He was drafted in from the start, as was county underage hurling star Conor Bowe. In the 52nd minute Sweeney made the turnover as Wicklow carried out of defence, Tipperary countered with speed and Ryan was on his own near goal, where he could sidestep netminder Mark Jackson before slotting his shot in.

That propelled Tipperary ahead 2-6 to 0-9 and they relinquished that advantage. 

More to follow…

Scorers for Tipperary: Conor Sweeney 1-3 (0-2f), Sean O’Connor 0-5 (0-4f, 0-1 mark), Steven O’Brien 0-3, Philp Ryan 1-0, Conal Kennedy 0-1.

Scorers for Wicklow: Sean Furlong 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Mark Jackson (0-2f), Eoin Darcy 0-2, Podge O’Toole, Andy Maher, Niall Donnelly 0-1 each.

Tipperary 

1. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), 3. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), 2. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers).

5. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), 6. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), 12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill).

8. Steven O’Brien (Ballina), 9. Conal Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials).

10. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), 11. Colman Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), 17. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy).

26. Philip Ryan (St Brigid’s – Dublin), 14. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), 15. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs

Wicklow

1. Mark Jackson (Baltinglass)

4. Oisín Manning (St Jude’s – Dublin), 2. Nicky Devereux (Ballinteer St John’s – Dublin), 17. Ross O’Brien (Rathnew).

5. Andy Maher (Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney), 6. Niall Donnelly (St Patrick’s), 22. Dave Devereux (Ballinteer St John’s – Dublin).

8. Podge O’Toole (Kiltegan), 24. JP Hurley (Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney). 

11. Mark Kenny (Ballymanus), 9. Dean Healy (St Patrick’s), 10. Darragh Fitzgerald  (Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney).

13. Eoin Darcy (Tinahely), 14. Seanie Furlong (Kiltegan), 12. Conor Byrne (Avondale).

Subs

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Semple Stadium
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

