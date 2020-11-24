BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tipperary will revert to blue and gold jerseys for All-Ireland semi-final

The Premier County will take on Mayo in their final-four clash.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 9:48 PM
Tipperary wore the 1920 replica jerseys in their Munster SFC final victory over Cork.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE TIPPERARY FOOTBALLERS will not wear the Bloody Sunday commemorative jerseys for their All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo.

It was indicated earlier this week that the Premier County would retain the replica jersey they wore in their thrilling victory over Cork last weekend, which ended an 85-year wait for Munster glory.

But it has since been confirmed that they will revert to their traditional kit for their final-four clash with Mayo on Sunday, 6 December.

“Tipperary Count Board and SF management can confirm that our footballers will revert to the traditional blue and gold jersey against Mayo on Sunday week,” a statement from Tipperary GAA reads.

“The Munster Final jersey was a one-off replica for a specific commemorative day that will live long in the memory of Tipp GAA.”

David Power’s side donned the white and green kits to mark the 100th year anniversary of Bloody Sunday against Cork.

They were wearing the colours of local club Grangemockler in that 1920 challenge game against Dublin at Croke Park, when British forces stormed into the grounds and killed 14 innocent citizens.

To honour Tipperary player Michael Hogan and the other victims, they wore the replica jerseys in the Munster decider. They featured the date of the tragedy and an image of Hogan, who was from Grangemockler, on the sleeve.

Sinead Farrell
