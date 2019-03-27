This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brazil boss Tite issues warning to Real Madrid youngster ahead of Copa America

Vinicius Junior could be excluded from the national team squad if he fails to impress for his club.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,533 Views 1 Comment
Vinicius Junior (file pic).
BRAZIL HEAD COACH Tite said Vinicius Junior has to play well for Real Madrid if he is to be involved at the Copa America after the teenage sensation “missed an opportunity” during the international break.

Vinicius was set to make his Brazil debut before pulling out of friendlies against Panama and the Czech Republic due to an ankle injury.

Ajax star David Neres replaced the 18-year-old winger and impressed in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

Vinicius may not return until early May and with the Copa America scheduled to get underway in June, Tite told reporters: “Vinicius missed an opportunity, he’s going to have to play very well in his club.

Neres is going to have to continue playing very well, just as Richarlison entered a situation where Pedro was injured.”

He continued: “We say to them: ‘Play very well in your clubs.’ We will accompany, monitor and the moment they are in will be decisive.”

The injury will limit the chances the youngster has to impress at the club level as well, with Madrid having just 10 more matches in the campaign. 

Criticised following a 1-1 draw against Panama on Saturday, Brazil were unconvincing in their win away to the Czechs in Prague, where Gabriel Jesus’ brace spared Tite’s blushes.

David Pavelka put the Czech Republic ahead before half-time, though Roberto Firmino equalised early in the second half.

Substitute Jesus came off the bench and scored twice to ease some of the pressure on Tite with a Copa America on home soil looming.

On Brazil’s form since their quarter-final exit at the 2018 World Cup, Tite added: “It’s been normal. If I had to use an adjective, let’s be careful not to synthesise too much. It’s normal, as far as modifications can be.

“For one who is listening, when he’s working with people [players] that he already knows, things flow easier. On the creative phase it might hurt a little, but our standard has been normal.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

