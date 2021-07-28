Membership : Access or Sign Up
Exhausted Titmus seizes Ledecky's Olympic 200m crown

The Australian touched in a new Olympic record time of 1min 53.50sec.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 3:53 AM
Dean Boxall celebrates with Ariarne Titmus at the O
Image: DPA/PA Images
Dean Boxall celebrates with Ariarne Titmus at the O
Dean Boxall celebrates with Ariarne Titmus at the O
Image: DPA/PA Images

Ariarne Titmus admitted she was exhausted after winning gold to dethrone American great Katie Ledecky in the Olympic 200m freestyle final on Wednesday, having already taken her 400m crown.

The Australian touched in a new Olympic record time of 1min 53.50sec, with a sluggish Ledecky relegated to fifth. Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey took the silver (1:53.92), with Canada’s Penny Oleksiak third (1:54.70).

Titmus toppled Ledecky as the 400m champion on Monday and again proved too good over the shorter distance, powering through the field to win after turning at 150m in third.

She still has the 800m freestyle and the 4x200m relay to go at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in a gruelling programme.

“Bloody exhausted, that was tough one,” said Titmus. “Honestly, it’s not the time that I thought I could do this morning but it’s the Olympics and there’s a lot of other things going on. So it’s just about winning here and I’m very happy.”

Her coach Dean Boxall, whose wild celebrations after her 400m win went viral, celebrated in more muted fashion on Wednesday.

The Australian clocked the second-fastest 200m in history last month (1:53.09) to signal her intentions, ranking only behind Federica Pellegrini’s super-suited world record of 1:52.98 from 2009. Pellegrini finished seventh on Wednesday.

Ledecky touched in 1:55.21, with her tough Tokyo schedule perhaps taking its toll. She returns for the 1500m final later on Wednesday morning.

“Obviously having a great swim in the 400 gave me confidence coming into the 200,” said Titmus. “I thought that my back end was definitely my strength in the 400 so I knew that I could have that on the way home in the 200.

“But every race is different. You might swim well in one and then not be able to pull it out in the next, so I can’t rely on that confidence too much.”

“It’s crazy to think that I’ve still got the relay and the 800 to go but I’ve got the afternoon off and I’ll have a rest,” she said.

