Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw suspended for two years after testing positive for EPO

Dillashaw willingly relinquished his bantamweight championship last month.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,580 Views 4 Comments
TJ Dillashaw pictured after beating Cody Garbrandt in November 2017.
TJ Dillashaw pictured after beating Cody Garbrandt in November 2017.
FORMER UFC CHAMPION TJ Dillashaw has been suspended for two years after testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO).

The 33-year-old was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) having tested positive a month before his flyweight bout with Henry Cejudo on 19 January in New Y0rk.

Dillashaw relinquished his bantamweight championship last month and has not contested his suspenion by USADA, which was announced on Tuesday.

“We all know the pressures to win at all levels of all sport are real and intense,” USADA’s CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement released to ESPN.

“It is exactly why strong anti-doping efforts are necessary to protect clean athletes’ rights, health and safety and to ensure that those who do succumb to these pressures and decide to break the rules will be held accountable in a real and meaningful way, as in this case.”

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

