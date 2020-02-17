This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Portlaoise's former world champion Doheny to return to action in Dubai

The 33-year-old Portlaoise man will look to dust off some cobwebs before making another world-title tilt later in the year.

By Gavan Casey Monday 17 Feb 2020, 10:48 AM
TJ Doheny in action against Ryohei Takahashi last year.
Image: Joel Plummer
Image: Joel Plummer

FORMER SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD champion TJ Doheny will fight for the first time in 2020 when he takes to the ring in Dubai on Friday 6 March.

The Portlaoise native [21-1, 16KOs], who lives in Australia and trains in Boston, will face the until-recently unheralded Romanian Ionut Baluta [12-2, 2KOs] on an MTK card at Caesars Palace Bluewaters.

Romania’s Ionut upset Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams to claim a secondary continental title last time out in October but should prove no match for the world-class Doheny, whose sole career defeat came in a fight-of-the-year-contending world-title unification clash with Danny Roman last spring.

Doheny, 33, returned to winning ways with a rebound victory over Colombian veteran Jesus Martinez in October and has since been installed as the WBC’s number-one contender to champion Rey Vargas.

‘The Power’, who is promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, will seek to dust off some cobwebs next month before launching another world-title assault later in the year.

On the same Dubai card, Dublin’s Steve Collins [14-3-1, 4KOs] will face unbeaten Australian champion Cesar Mateo Tapia [11-0, 6KOs] in a light-heavyweight contest, while well-travelled Waterford welterweight Rohan Date [11-0-1, 8KOs] will also feature.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

