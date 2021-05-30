TJ Reid posts sensational 1-18 as Kilkenny put sluggish Wexford to the sword

Rory O'Connor tries to escape the attention of Conor Browne and TJ Reid.

Wexford 0-23

Kilkenny 2-27

Ronan Fagan reports from Wexford Park

KILKENNY WERE IN the full of their health as TJ Reid stole the show with 1-18 to consign Covid-19 affected Wexford to a heavy derby loss in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1, Group B clash at sweltering UPMC Nowlan Park.

Reid posted a personal 1-9 by half time as the locals rested on a 2-15 to 0-7 interval advantage, and essentially the second half was about Wexford saving some face.

It was a rather out-of-sorts showing by Davy Fitzgerald’s men, with their lack of collective preparation during the past fortnight owing to Covid-19 in the camp obviously having an unsettling effect.

The sides shared the first four points before a lead-restoring free from Reid was added to considerably when Billy Ryan angled home a goal after a puck-out from Eoin Murphy to blow open a 1-3 to 0-2 sixth-minute lead.

Wexford kept in touch at 1-5 to 0-5 after 11 minutes courtesy of Aidan Nolan and two majestic Rory O’Connor contributions.

But Kilkenny were packing greater danger as Wexford struggled upfront, something illustrated in the purple and gold enduring an 18-minute drought while the home side enriched their lead to the tune of 1-11 to 0-5 by the 28th minute, mainly thanks to Reid’s deadballs.

Wexford had a massive let-off during that spell when Liam Ryan effected a timely hook just as Reid seemed set to spring through on goal.

But, moments after Lee Chin ended Wexford’s impasse with a point, they were stung by a Reid net-rattler on 30 minutes when the Ballyhale Shamrocks’ man capitalised after an initial save by James Lawlor from Alan Murphy (2-11 to 0-6­).

Kilkenny stretched clear by 2-15 to 0-7 at half-time.

Despite Wexford’s sterling efforts during the third quarter, as they closed to within 2-20 to 0-16 at the last drinks break, Kilkenny remained commanding to put themselves in pole position to win Group B.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-18 (0-14 frees, 0-1 ‘65), Billy Ryan 1-4, Alan Murphy 0-3, Eoin O’Shea 0-1, Paddy Deegan 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-13 (10 frees, 1 ‘65), Rory O’Connor 0-4, Aidan Nolan 0-2, Joe O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Shaun Murphy, Conor McDonald 0-1 each.

Reid, left, posted a brilliant tally of 1-18. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KILKENNY

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

9. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks, capt.)

11. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

12. Billy Ryan (Graiguenamanagh)

13. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks)

14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

Substitutes:

24. Eoin O’Shea (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Bergin (23)

21. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own) for Buckley (49)

23. James Maher (St. Lachtain’s) for Ryan (49)

18. Michael Carey (Young Irelands) for Reid (64)

22. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Mullen (70+1)

WEXFORD

1. James Lawlor (Ferns St. Aidan’s)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Joe O’Connor (St. Martin’s)

18. Glen Malone (Shelmaliers)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’, joint-capt.)

19. Jack O’Connor (St. Martin’s)

10. Aidan Nolan (HWH-Bunclody)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s)

9. Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s)

11. Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s)

12. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

22. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

14. Mikey Dwyer (Fethard)

15. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn)

Substitutes:

5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for Joe O’Connor, temp. (26)

Joe O’Connor for Malone (33)

23. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna) for Devitt (HT)

26. Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for Kehoe (HT)

13. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy) for O’Keeffe (53)

7. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn) for Jack O’Connor (53)

25. Paul Morris (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for Dwyer (55)

24. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The Ballagh) for Dunne, inj. (58)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).

