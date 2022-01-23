TJ Reid hits dramatic late goal as Ballyhale defeat St Thomas to reach All-Ireland final

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 2-15
St Thomas (Galway) 0-20
TJ REID RESCUED Ballyhale Shamrocks with a sensational late goal as the champions broke the hearts of Galway’s St Thomas in the All-Ireland senior club semi-final today.
Reid smashed a 20-yard free to the net, from just to the right of the goal in the 64th minute, to secure a spot in the All-Ireland final for the Kilkenny kingpins.
He had earlier found the net from a 55th minute penalty, priceless strikes on a day where St Thomas looked to be on course for victory with Conor Cooney and Eanna Burke in inspirational form.
But Reid again displayed his hurling greatness with the critical scores to set up a final meeting with Ballygunner.
63 nóim@BallyhaleGAA 2–15@StThomassHC 0-20— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 23, 2022
CÚL EILE AG TJ!!!@BallyhaleGAA HAVE WON IT!!!!@GAA_BEO
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/NcnNOnfM8i
Full time score— St. Thomas' GAA (@StThomassHC) January 23, 2022
St. Thomas’ 0-20
Ballyhale 2-15
We are absolutely devastated to lose the way we did
We are so proud of ye
lads ❤️💙@WhatstheScor
