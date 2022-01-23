Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 23 January 2022
TJ Reid hits dramatic late goal as Ballyhale defeat St Thomas to reach All-Ireland final

The champions now play Ballygunner in the decider.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 5:03 PM
TJ Reid in action against St Thomas.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 2-15

St Thomas (Galway) 0-20

TJ REID RESCUED Ballyhale Shamrocks with a sensational late goal as the champions broke the hearts of Galway’s St Thomas in the All-Ireland senior club semi-final today.

Reid smashed a 20-yard free to the net, from just to the right of the goal in the 64th minute, to secure a spot in the All-Ireland final for the Kilkenny kingpins.

He had earlier found the net from a 55th minute penalty, priceless strikes on a day where St Thomas looked to be on course for victory with Conor Cooney and Eanna Burke in inspirational form.

But Reid again displayed his hurling greatness with the critical scores to set up a final meeting with Ballygunner.

More to follow…

