TJ Reid hits dramatic late goal as Ballyhale defeat St Thomas to reach All-Ireland final

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 2-15

St Thomas (Galway) 0-20

TJ REID RESCUED Ballyhale Shamrocks with a sensational late goal as the champions broke the hearts of Galway’s St Thomas in the All-Ireland senior club semi-final today.

Reid smashed a 20-yard free to the net, from just to the right of the goal in the 64th minute, to secure a spot in the All-Ireland final for the Kilkenny kingpins.

Advertisement

He had earlier found the net from a 55th minute penalty, priceless strikes on a day where St Thomas looked to be on course for victory with Conor Cooney and Eanna Burke in inspirational form.

But Reid again displayed his hurling greatness with the critical scores to set up a final meeting with Ballygunner.

Full time score



St. Thomas’ 0-20

Ballyhale 2-15



We are absolutely devastated to lose the way we did



We are so proud of ye

lads ❤️💙@WhatstheScor — St. Thomas' GAA (@StThomassHC) January 23, 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

More to follow…

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here: