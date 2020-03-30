Rescheduled Tokyo Olympics to take place from 23 July next year

The Olympic Rings in front of the Japan Olympic Museum in Shinjuku.

THE TOKYO OLYMPICS will take place between 23 July and 8 August next year.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the news this afternoon, which followed a meeting of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

The Paralympic Games, meanwhile, will take place from 24 August to 5 September 2021.

A decision to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games was taken last week by the IOC and the Japanese government because of the accelerating threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The opening ceremony of the 2020 games was initially slated for 24 July this year.

Speaking today, Chef de Mission for Team Ireland in Tokyo, Tricia Heberle welcomed the clarification of a date.

“Now the athletes have a start date for the Games, they can work with their Performance Directors and coaches to start mapping out preparations. Importantly for athletes and sport, the next information we need clarity on are any changes to qualification and the rescheduling of qualification events. This will take some time, so in the short term the focus remains the same, stay healthy and safe over the coming months.

“The priority now is for everyone to following the government guidelines to protect Ireland and the rest of the world against further spread of this virus. A July 2021 start means that we have plenty of time to reactivate preparatory plans and for athletes currently in modified training or on a break of sorts, this period of time can still allow some positive impact on performance.

“If we are smart, this enforced break can make Team Ireland even better.”