Big step to securing Tolka Park's future as Shelbourne submit proposal to purchase ground from City Council

THE CAMPAIGN TO protect Tolka Park from demolition has received a significant boost as Dublin City Council have received a proposal from Shelbourne FC to purchase the stadium.

The proposal from Shelbourne proposes the development of a new, multi-sport stadium on the same site.

“Dublin City Council officials met with Shelbourne Football Club Board members today and a proposal submitted by the club to purchase Tolka Park Football Stadium from the City Council and redevelop it into a multi-sport stadium was discussed”, read a statement by the DCC.

“Dublin City Council has agreed in good faith to examine the proposal in detail and will reconvene meetings with the Board of Shelbourne FC when further detail has been provided, which is expected to be received from Shelbourne FC within the next two weeks. The City Council will then carry out its due diligence on the proposal.”

The Council say they will examine the offer from Shelbourne, and that any offer will be based on recouping expenditure incurred by the Council since they purchased the stadium in 2016. They also say that Shels’ offer must commit to Tolka Park’s redevelopment in a “reasonable period” and an assurance that “adequate finance” is in place.

They say they understand that Shels’ offer will “have no financial implications for either the City Council or the State.”

The Council purchased Tolka Park and Dalymount Park, home of Bohemians, in 2016, with a view to housing both clubs in a redeveloped Dalymount Park, with Tolka Park to be demolished and the land to be used to build housing. This was opposed by a grassroots campaign titled Save Tolka Park, which gained significant support and media coverage in the last 12 months.

Dublin City Council have also reaffirmed their commitment to developing a municipal stadium at Dalymount Park, at which Bohemians would be the sole tenant if the Council accept Shelbourne’s offer to purchase Tolka Park.