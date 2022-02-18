Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 18 February 2022
Advertisement

Big step to securing Tolka Park's future as Shelbourne submit proposal to purchase ground from City Council

The Council say they will now examine the proposal, and that they remain committed to the redevelopment of Dalymount Park.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Friday 18 Feb 2022, 2:51 PM
59 minutes ago 2,897 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5687047
A general view of Tolka Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A general view of Tolka Park.
A general view of Tolka Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE CAMPAIGN TO protect Tolka Park from demolition has received a significant boost as Dublin City Council have received a proposal from Shelbourne FC to purchase the stadium. 

The proposal from Shelbourne proposes the development of a new, multi-sport stadium on the same site. 

“Dublin City Council officials met with Shelbourne Football Club Board members today and a proposal submitted by the club to purchase Tolka Park Football Stadium from the City Council and redevelop it into a multi-sport stadium was discussed”, read a statement by the DCC. 

“Dublin City Council has agreed in good faith to examine the proposal in detail and will reconvene meetings with the Board of Shelbourne FC when further detail has been provided, which is expected to be received from Shelbourne FC within the next two weeks. The City Council will then carry out its due diligence on the proposal.” 

The Council say they will examine the offer from Shelbourne, and that any offer will be based on recouping expenditure incurred by the Council since they purchased the stadium in 2016. They also say that Shels’ offer must commit to Tolka Park’s redevelopment in a “reasonable period” and an assurance that “adequate finance” is in place. 

They say they understand that Shels’ offer will “have no financial implications for either the City Council or the State.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Council purchased Tolka Park and Dalymount Park, home of Bohemians, in 2016, with a view to housing both clubs in a redeveloped Dalymount Park, with Tolka Park to be demolished and the land to be used to build housing. This was opposed by a grassroots campaign titled Save Tolka Park, which gained significant support and media coverage in the last 12 months. 

Dublin City Council have also reaffirmed their commitment to developing a municipal stadium at Dalymount Park, at which Bohemians would be the sole tenant if the Council accept Shelbourne’s offer to purchase Tolka Park. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie