6ft 9ins Tom Ahern loving life out wide for Munster

HE HAS BECOME a hybrid for Munster this season but Tom Ahern is happy enough to stick with jumping between positions for now, rather than jumping into another sport.

He sits down in the University of Limerick having just caught up on the news that Wales international Louis Rees-Zammit is going to give American football a go and laughs when asked if he ever thought about jumping ship from rugby.

“Nothing like that anyway!” says Ahern. “Just a bit of GAA when I was growing up, that’s the only thing. It was rugby and a bit of soccer when I was younger, then GAA until I was about 16, hurling and football.”

GAA’s loss was rugby’s gain. Ahern is enjoying a breakthrough season with Munster, impressing in the second row and at blindside flanker. His form didn’t quite earn him a spot in Ireland’s Six Nations squad but he will train with Andy Farrell’s group ahead of the championship, a sign that he’s getting close.

The Waterford man’s high-level potential has been clear since he broke into the wider public consciousness with the Ireland U20s in 2019 and 2020.

But it took a while to get this run with Munster. He already has more starts this season than he did in the previous three combined.

“It’s nice having a free run from injuries so it’s definitely been the best part of my career with Munster,” says 23-year-old Ahern.

“Knock on wood, it keeps going. There’s a lot of luck involved in it but obviously being through quite a few injuries, you build up that resilience. But I think it’s a bit of luck week in, week out that the body is thankfully staying pretty healthy.”

The most eye-catching aspect of Ahern’s performances this season has been his impact out in the 15-metre channels for Munster.

Ahern in Toulon last weekend. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Six of his eight starts have been in the number six shirt and one of the roles as a blindside has been to hold width in Munster’s 1-3-3-1 attack shape in phase play. Being positioned out wide has helped Ahern to score a whopping six tries in his total 12 appearances so far.

“Look, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m loving it out there but honestly, it’s the lads in the middle – our two pods in the middle – if they don’t give us front-foot ball, it makes it difficult for us on the edges,” says Ahern.

“So thankfully the guys in the middle are giving me opportunities out wide.”

Even though Ahern returned to the second row last weekend, Munster kept him in that wide role in attack, with blindside flanker Peter O’Mahony migrating infield to cover the duties in there.

Ahern and out-half Jack Crowley have been linking superbly for Munster this season, with Crowley’s pinpoint cross-field kicks allowing Ahern to do damage.

They connected again last weekend in Toulon as Ahern gathered Crowley’s kick and shrugged off Dan Biggar to score a crucial try.

“Sure I’ve played with Jack since U19s and I live with Jack so we have a good relationship on and off the field,” says Ahern.

“It’s quite informative between us, so even in training if I see a bit of space or we’re watching training back together, there’s always constant feedback going. It’s a good relationship and it seems to be paying off.”

Ahern will train with Ireland next week. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Whatever about the glamorous stuff out wide, Ahern has also continued to improve in the nitty-gritty work around the lineout and maul.

His 6ft 9ins frame is handy in this regard, as is his explosive power as a jumper, and Ahern has been doing damage to the opposition set-piece.

“I think just in the forward meetings, a lot of feedback is going around the room, not just coaches,” says Ahern of how he has learned in this area.

“It’s not just Kyri [forwards coach Andi Kyriacou] talking. He’s very good for an open forum in our meetings, so it’s a chat between everybody and we all have different roles, and when everybody executes their role it makes everybody look better.”

Ahern will embrace the chance to train with Farrell’s Ireland next week and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t push through to win senior caps in the future but before all of that, he has another big game with Munster tomorrow.

Fresh from winning in Toulon last time out, Graham Rowntree’s men are looking to secure their Champions Cup round of 16 spot in style against an in-form Northampton team at Thomond Park.

“It’s a massive game for us,” says Ahern.

“Northampton are flying it, top of the group and going very well in the Premiership, so it’s an exciting challenge and being back in Thomond Park on a European day, and I think the ground is nearly sold out, so looking forward to it.”