Tom Brady kicked out of Tampa park for working out during lockdown

SIX-TIME SUPER Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady was seen working out in a park which had been closed due to coronavirus.

The former New England Patriot is now in Tampa, Florida, after signing for the Buccaneers during the post-season.

Mayor Jane Castor told a news conference a warden saw someone working out in a park near the city centre.

“She went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” she said.

The City of Tampa tweeted: “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

