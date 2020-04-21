This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Tom Brady kicked out of Tampa park for working out during lockdown

Brady moved to Tampa in the post-season.

By Press Association Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 11:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,886 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5079811
Brady: workout in closed park.
Image: Andrew Matthews
Brady: workout in closed park.
Brady: workout in closed park.
Image: Andrew Matthews

SIX-TIME SUPER Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady was seen working out in a park which had been closed due to coronavirus.

The former New England Patriot is now in Tampa, Florida, after signing for the Buccaneers during the post-season.

Mayor Jane Castor told a news conference a warden saw someone working out in a park near the city centre.

“She went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” she said.

The City of Tampa tweeted: “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

COMMENTS (1)

