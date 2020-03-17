This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Tom Brady announces New England Patriots departure

The Pats legend penned an emotional farewell on social media.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 1:16 PM
53 minutes ago 2,555 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5049024
Goodbye: Tom Brady.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Goodbye: Tom Brady.
Goodbye: Tom Brady.
Image: UPI/PA Images

TOM BRADY HAS paid a heartfelt goodbye to the New England Patriots on social media, stating that his “football journey will take place elsewhere.”

The legendary quarterback has ended his 20-year stay with the only NFL team he has ever known.

42-year-old Brady did not reveal what team he will sign with for the upcoming season, but he did indicate he was leaving. 

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” he wrote.

“I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Speculation continues to link Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers after a glittering 20-year Pats spell, in which he won a record six Super Bowls.

His latest contract with the Bill Belichick’s side expired this off-season, leading to a lot of speculation about his next move.

Though his future is unclear, Brady announced today that it will not be in New England.

“To all my team-mates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organisation, I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” it began.

“Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.”

The lengthy statement can be read on his Twitter account.

