BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

'I'll know when to walk away' - Brady hopes to extend NFL career ahead of 10th Super Bowl

The veteran quarterback is preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

By AFP Monday 1 Feb 2021, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,522 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5342051
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
Image: Dirk Shadd/Times
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
Image: Dirk Shadd/Times

TOM BRADY HAS said he could extend his NFL career beyond his 45th birthday as the quarterback kicked off the final countdown to his record 10th Super Bowl appearance.

The 43-year-old quarterback, who will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in pursuit of a seventh Super Bowl crown, told reporters he was far from finished despite two bruising decades in the NFL.

“I think I’ll know when it’s time to walk away,” said Brady, who joined Tampa Bay last year after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

“I don’t know when that time will come but I think I’ll know and understand when it does. I could never go at this game half-assed. When I don’t feel I can commit to the team in a way that the team needs me, that’s probably the time to walk away.”

Brady, who will become the oldest player to play in a Super Bowl when he takes the field this weekend, will be 44 when next season kicks off.

However, he agreed with a suggestion that he could play past his 45th birthday, if his form and fitness allowed.

“I would definitely consider that,” Brady said. “It has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I’ve been very fortunate over the years. You take different hits, get different bumps and bruises over the year.”

Brady said he was enjoying the unique preparations heading into this year’s Super Bowl, which will bring the curtain down on a season played against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Brady and Buccaneers players and coaches conducted all media interviews via Zoom, rather than the usual circus of Super Bowl week’s opening night.

“Crazy media day,” Brady said. “I’m sitting here in an empty room. It’s very different from the other nine experiences.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Brady said his preparations had been boosted by the fact that the Buccaneers will be playing in their own stadium on Sunday — the first time in NFL history a team has played a home Super Bowl.

“It’s all very unique. I’m happy in my own bed, happy I’m eating good stuff at home, don’t have to travel, pack my clothes and all the other crap. I think there’s some real positives to take from it,” he said.

“My family’s been out of town for the past six days and they’re not coming back until Saturday,” he revealed.

“So I’ve had an empty house for 12 days leading up to the game which is the most preparation I’ve ever had. It gives me time to get my body right. There’s been no travel for our team which is very different. We stay at our own homes, that is very different. We don’t have to eat hotel food for a week, which is very different. And the stadium will only be like 25,000 people, that’ll be different.”

Brady said he used the solitude and extra time for video analysis.

“The more I study, the more I watch, the more I understand,” he said.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie